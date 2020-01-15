Bladen Board of Elections feeds anti-America narrative

We think it’s time that we give a shout-out to Bladen County, whose leadership over the past couple of years has accomplished the unimaginable, having made Robeson County’s look pretty good.

Tuesday night in Robeson County, the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County was getting showered with praise from state officials on two fronts: the decision-making that has the school system back on solid financial footing, and also implementing fixes to widespread problems in the system’s Exceptional Children’s program.

You should join us in giving the school board a hand.

Meanwhile, over in Bladen County, the chairman of that county’s Board of Elections was threatening the public with getting escorted out the door or maybe even arrest should any of them attempt to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at a subsequent meeting of that board. Yep, Chairwoman Louella Thompson sure did, apparently believing that reciting the pledge posed some kind of threat, and making the assumption that lawmen in that county had nothing better to do than to babysit their meetings.

Asked why, Thompson said, “That’s my right, and I exercise it.” In her defense, she probably has no reason why. There is no end game here.

In response, some of those who attended the meeting did an impromptu pledge, providing a really bad optic for that board that is making its rounds — three Democrats glued to their seats, while two Republicans stand up and join in reciting the pledge.

Now, let’s remember that reciting the pledge is apart from prayer, which could be seen as a violation of separation of the church and state. The Pledge of Allegiance is, well, a pledge of allegiance to this nation’s flag. Moreover, the Bladen County Board of Elections is a board that serves the government, whose flag the pledge honors.

Pretty harmless stuff — but potentially toxic in the Age of Trump.

So we can all sit back and watch as this story continues to trend nationally.

Remember, it was in Bladen County that a political operative allegedly manipulated the absentee voting to the benefit of Republican Mark Harris, who had appeared to win a narrow victory in the November 2018 general election. The Bladen County Board of Elections as it was then no longer exists, but a March 3 primary is pending, and you would think that Board of Elections might have an interest in making sure no new problems arise — as well as not putting itself needlessly under a bright light.

It’s probably true that a trap was set on Tuesday; that doesn’t mean those three Democrats had to spring it.

The reason that Donald Trump is in the White House is the belief among many Americans that Democrats don’t love this country. It doesn’t matter whether you subscribe to this notion, find it folly, or reside somewhere in between.

What happened in Bladen County on Tuesday night will hurt Democrats who are trying to get elected. Will it affect the outcome of the presidential race? It would be foolish to suggest so.

But it can hurt candidates down the ticket, especially in local elections where victory margins are routinely thin.

Gov. Roy Cooper, perhaps sensing this, on Wednesday responded to the Bladen board’s action by saying he disagreed with it, and noted that he himself leads the reciting of the pledge during Council of State meetings.

We don’t believe that Democrats hate this country, but simply have a different view on how to make it great than do those who put Trump in office. What does confuse us is their willingness to send messages that make others doubt their patriotism.

Three Democrats on the Bladen Board of Elections on Tuesday did that Tuesday, and for what? Nothing.