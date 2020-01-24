Teachers suffer without raise as budget still stuck

Leadership for the North Carolina Association of Educators huddled this week, apparently to discuss a strategy going forward to secure raises for educators across the state who have been denied a heftier paycheck for seven months because of the budget impasse.

One of the ideas floated, a teacher walkout, we would oppose for a variety of reasons, including that we don’t think denying our children time in the classroom while disrupting the daily routine of hundreds of thousands of parents is wise. Generally, we believe the public is supportive of the notion that teachers are deserving of better pay, but that support isn’t unconditional.

When this newspaper reached out to Dee Grissett, the president of the Robeson Association of Educators, we loved her answer, which was provided in a joint statement with an NCAE representative. It read in part: “Our system faces unique demands because of two historic hurricanes. We are still in recovery due to loss of instructional time. Days have been made up, but there is still student progress to be made. Many educators support the possible action being considered because of budgetary concerns; but because of our unique circumstances, many teachers feel they need to remain in the classroom helping our students learn.”

Grissett, while being supportive of the NCAE mission, is also aware of the local challenges — and our read is she is not supportive of a walkout. So we will see.

The two-year budget plan that Republicans sent to Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature last year, which remains in limbo, includes an average pay hike of 3.9 percent for the current fiscal year and the one that begins July 1. Using round numbers, that would amount to about $4,000 over the life of the budget for an educator who makes about $50,000 a year, which we are sure most working North Carolinians would love during a time that the economy is strong, but wage growth remains frustratingly low.

The only thing between those raises and the teachers is Cooper’s signature, which he refuses to give without Medicaid expansion. Cooper has insisted he wants a raise double what the Republicans are offering, which certainly sounds great, but so far at least has been less filling. A lot of money is being left on the table, and there is simply no guarantee that when raises do take effect, they will be retroactive.

The General Assembly, led by Republicans, in recent years has provided a series of pay raises to educators, lifting average pay for them from near the bottom in the United States to sort of the middle of the pack. We agree that more needs to be done, especially since North Carolina’s economy is robust.

But we are also mindful of the politics here. Had Democrats provided essentially the same, we are convinced that they would be applauded for that effort. Republicans, however, are generally considered hostile toward education because they embrace choice, want increased accountability, and don’t subscribe to the theory that more money is always the answer to failing schools.

What will be interesting to watch is what the NCAE finds as it surveys its members on what they recommend should be the next step. We have to believe that resentment at Cooper’s unwillingness to sign a budget that gives pretty nice raises to teachers will continue to grow, begging the question: Will there eventually be a political price to pay for a gamble that so far is costing teachers a lot of money?