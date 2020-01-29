Act of compassion gives 40 dogs another chance at life

There could have been a much different ending for 40 dogs who had suffered enough before being pulled recently from two abandoned homes, where they were barely fed and provided little water while standing ankle deep in their own feces.
When Katherine Floyd, the county’s animal cruelty investigator, and Animal Control officers found the dogs, which were in homes near St. Pauls and Lumberton, on Jan. 17, no one would have said much if they had been taken to the poorly named animal shelter the county manages and gotten in line for a life-ending shot.
In fact, handled well, it’s likely that few people would have known.
Even if the dogs’ executions had been become public knowledge and prompted an outcry, county officials would have had a strong defense: The animals were diseased, injured, suffering, beyond rehabilitation, and euthanasia was the humane option. They were suffering no longer.
Sadly, this county has a pretty well-oiled euthanasia machine, a consequence of the vast number of irresponsible dog and cat owners in this county who don’t have their “pets” neutered and allow them to roam free and do what cats and dogs will do. The county has to clean up their mess, which means thousands of cats and dogs each year are euthanized.
What’s 40 more?
Too many, decided Floyd, an unabashed animal lover. She had different plans for these dogs — and went about the praiseworthy work of giving them another shot at a good life, doing so at the risk of incurring considerable expense, which could take a big bite out of her modest budget.
Floyd has scattered the 40 dogs among veterinarians across the county. The animal doctors have been tasked with nursing the dogs back to health. Then, according to Floyd, they will have to be rehabilitated with the hope they eventually can be put up for adoption and placed in good homes. When that times come, this newspaper promises to be part of the effort to find those homes.
We are told a good number of them are German Shepherds, for anyone who is interested.
As you can imagine, the process of getting 40 dogs healthy, feeding them and providing them shelter means there will be a big bill to pay. Some folks have contacted our office with offers to help by making donations of food or money, and there are most assuredly others who would like to do the same.
Anyone wishing to donate to the care of the animals can write checks payable to Robeson County Animal Cruelty. Checks can be mailed to Robeson County Public Administration, 701 N. Elm Street Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Make sure to make a note about what the money is for to avoid confusion.
Floyd’s decision to give these abused animals another chance at life is a welcome act of compassion. This county, like all places in this world, could use more of it.