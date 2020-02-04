Commissioners affirm their belief in the Second Amendment

Now what?

We will admit to a bit of confusion concerning the Robeson County Board of Commissioners’ actions on Monday night regarding gun rights, sufficiently so that we struggled to attach a headline to the story.

Let’s begin, then, with what the commissioners did not do: They did not proclaim Robeson County as a gun-sanctuary county, whatever that might be. What they did do, in a 6 to 1 vote, was to pass a resolution affirming the county’s support of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, which guarantees a citizen’s right to bear arms.

The outcome was predictable because we love our guns in Robeson County, and two popular legislators, Sen. Danny Britt Jr. and Rep. Brenden Jones, both Republicans, stood before the commissioners and made the argument that gun ownership is under attack in this country, and that action was needed.

Commissioner Jerry Stephens was the lone no vote, suggesting that the action was superfluous, that the board was sworn to uphold the Constitution, and that wonderful document provided all the protection necessary for gun ownership. Commissioner Pauline Campbell asked some good questions before voting in support.

Robeson thus becomes the latest in a red wave of counties in North Carolina taking action concerning the Second Amendment, with some going as far as declaring themselves a gun sanctuary. That action, however, seems symbolic at best because local governments don’t have the ability to grant gun rights that the federal government doesn’t extend.

As we have expressed here before, we are OK with some stricter laws regarding gun ownership, including background checks such as those designed to keep weapons out of the hands of the mentally ill and laws that target weapons designed to kill a whole lot of people quickly.

But we are also mindful of this fact: In a nation with more guns than people, there can never be words enshrined on any document that will keep guns out of the hands of people who want to cause mayhem. Almost never do a few days pass without a story in this newspaper about a felon illegally possessing a weapon, and the most recent report of such is as long ago as yesterday. Some of the nation’s most violent cities have some of the nation’s toughest gun laws.

So why do we announce our support for some stricter gun laws a few paragraphs above our assertion that they simply don’t work? Well, we do believe that some laws that help keep guns out of the hands of people of diminished mental capacity might prevent an occasional mass shooting, which is not a small thing.

But the larger reason is to advance the conversation. We are of the belief that the far left in this country is so obsessed with the idea of stricter gun laws that the debate is stalled, and concessions are needed to change the angle of attack. We are sure, given time, stricter gun laws would prove themselves as impotent across the nation as they are in some of our larger urban cities, such as Detroit and Chicago.

We also think it is worth noting that even as the number of guns in this country has mushroomed in recent years, and now numbers about 400 million, the number of people dying violently from guns is trending downward. This reality, however, isn’t going to be validated by our 24/7 news cycle.

Moreover, more than half the gun deaths in this country are suicides, and we know of nothing that would stop a determined person from taking his or her own life.

We don’t want to give the impression that Monday’s action by our commissioners, and by other boards across the state in recent months, is meaningless. What is being affirmed is that the public embraces the Second Amendment and is determined that gun rights are not scaled back in violation of the Constitution.

This fight is only beginning. We pray no shots are fired.