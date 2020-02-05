State of the Union underscores how divided the nation remains

While those still capable of fair analysis were likely surprised by President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday because he seemed focused, less surly and extended opportunities to Democrats to work together on future endeavors, we were struck by something else: The bad behavior, on this night, was by the Democrats — not Trump.

Yes, Trump started it — he almost always does — when he refused to shake the hands of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which provided half of the bookends that she completed when, at the end of the speech, she tore up her copy of the State of the Union speech. We have a suggestion, Ms. Speaker: Keep the pieces and auction them off, with the proceeds going to a worthy cause that is bipartisan and we can all support. It could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars, perhaps even millions.

After the handshake that wasn’t, Trump did as expected, and explained how he has indeed Made America Great Again, itemizing all the positives about the nation’s booming economy. And while fact-checkers later poked holes into some of his assertions, the reality is the economy is strong, and most Americans are benefiting, with those who have historically been on the margins even more so.

It’s always a bad look when a president during the State of the Union trumpets successes, and the other party sits and watches stoically. But it seemed even more egregious on Tuesday as Trump spoke about how historically excluded populations, blacks, Hispanics, women, young people, are cashing in with unemployment at record lows, wages climbing, and a stock market busting out of its britches.

As is expected during the State of the Union, Trump had scattered in the crowd Americans with remarkable stories that he shared while recognizing them, and it was clear throughout that the target audience was people of color. But everyone should have reached for a Kleenex when the 100-year-old Tuskegee airman — who, by the way, could pass for about 60 — and his great-grandchild who wants to travel into space were introduced to the nation.

It was truly a remarkable moment, one that was sabotaged soon after when Trump used the occasion to honor Rush Limbaugh, one of the nation’s most divisive figures, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It was a horrible look.

At the end of the 78-minute speech, the Democrats broke from protocol, rushed out of the chambers and, presumably, began a pity party. It was left to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who no one knows and no one will remember, to deliver the Democrats’ response, which will be remembered for just how forgettable it was.

What was missing from the evening was a “you-lie” shout-out from the crowd, so a salute to the Democrats on that. But what was in full display on Tuesday was just how divided this country remains, more so than in a long time — but not in forever. There was that Civil War with 600,000 dead.

So from here, we can steam ahead into the election, with Republicans yelling “four more years,” and Democrats scrambling to find anyone palatable enough for half this nation who could remove what they see as an abomination from the presidency.

The State of the Union succeeded in setting the stage for what is to follow.