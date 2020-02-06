Successful program working to prevent tooth decay

To the Editor,

What do I think is going on in the at-large election for the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County?

First of all, I am supporting Henry Brewer in his campaign to be seated in the historically Lumbee at-large seat.

Loistine DeFreece, Vonta Leach and John Campbell are at risk of their own race dividing their vote quite dramatically. The vote could be so divided that none of the three make it into the top three, therefore blacks would lose their at-large seat.

These three are courting Lumbee votes and are looking to Lumbee to ensure that at least one of them gets elected. If enough Lumbee jump ship by voting for any of the three, we could actually put Leach and DeFreece into the top three, losing our own seat.

If the Lumbee bite the bait and play that game, then your students, families and employees will not have a Lumbee voting on their behalf.

Don’t get involved with the dynamics of elections of other races. They aren’t jumping to support Henry Brewer or any Lumbee candidate so I am thinking these scales ain’t balanced children.

Stay in your own lane.

I don’t care what you have promised about your vote or about supporting a candidate other than your own constituency. If you made a promise, you did so under the manipulation of another constituency.

When I have publicly advised against voting outside our lanes, I have been called racist. What’s interesting is that when I asked other races to support a Lumbee candidate, all I heard was crickets. This leads me to believe that what folks have baking in the oven, isn’t meant to serve everyone equally.

All deals are off. When you go to vote, vote for your students, families and employees.

I am asking all races to be mindful of the song from Hamilton: “I am not throwing away my shot. I am not throwing away my shot. I am just like my country, young, scrappy and hungry. I am not throwing away my shot.”

Eric R. Locklear

Fayetteville