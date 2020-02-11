Giving: Good choice, not always easy

Any way you look at it, philanthropy is not easy.

There are so many choices in Robeson County and far, far away. Then, there is the existential question: Why give at all?

Philanthropy has its roots in compassion, humanity, generosity, kindness and goodwill. It is one the strongest, most positive passions of civilized societies, the glue that keeps us together.

If philanthropy represents the best of our natures, the opposite is a very dark place. Let’s look on the bright side.

First, donors must have the means to give. For those who do not have loads of excess cash, giving small also makes a difference.

Small gifts add up for charities, and it is just as rewarding to know you gave the full measure, whatever amount. Giving is not only about money.

Volunteering is sometimes more meaningful than writing a check.

There are several motivations behind giving. Guilt is one motive, but it’s not the happiest reason to give.

Emotional giving, which is often done on impulse after a disaster or hearing a particularly heart-wrenching story, has become very easy to do via text message or online through services like Donors Choose. Some advice: Wait 24 hours before jumping into a cause and learn more about the charity.

Hearing a really good pitchman or woman can be convincing. It can also be a scam, think P.T. Barnum.

A good bleeding heart story is difficult to resist if it’s an in-person ask. If pitched to a group, it may become a stampede of social giving.

A dear friend once gave money to build a school for girls in India after hearing a pitch from a “missionary” at his church. Needless to say, there was no school.

That did not stop this friend from contributing to a nonprofit microlender, whose mission was to jump-start African women into entrepreneurship through small loans. This group sent back photos and testimonials of success stories to encourage continued support.

Some guy in Bangladesh won a Nobel Prize for inventing microlending. Piggybacking on a popular idea can be a great story or a great con.

Charities popped up like weeds to support military veterans after the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Giving to established charities is a safer investment than one with no track record.

Giving to big, generic nonprofits that have been around for a long time is safe, but not necessarily fulfilling. They don’t always deliver a personal touch for donors and often have high administrative costs.

Giving that leaves a permanent legacy and recognition is wonderful, but usually requires a substantial gift, although not always. A permanent, endowed scholarship at UNC Pembroke with your name on it runs $25,000.

A donation as small as a few hundred dollars gets your name or your business name in a program at the Carolina Civic Center. It’s good marketing and a feel good reward.

The most rewarding and meaningful kind of giving happens closest to home. Being able to see or to participate in the benefits of a gift is an ultimate reward.

For instance, contributing to an animal shelter where you also volunteer is a two-for-one gift. A bag of dog food is not too expensive, and the donor may get a sloppy kiss from a puppy as a reward.

Giving to your church can be a three-for-one gift. You give, you volunteer, and you receive spiritual and social benefits.

This where advice on giving gets tricky. Giving to one’s church is a good thing, but it’s not enough.

Churches are an important pillar of the community and central to the lives of many, but they are narrowly focused. For the most part, churches are a slice of community residents who are alike, in race, income and the cars they drive to services.

There is an array of community programs in Robeson County that do good work and depend on local donations and volunteers. There is an array of community issues that beg to be addressed.

Arts, education, health, nutrition, poverty, homelessness, animal welfare and more have outstanding nonprofits in this community. All of them accept donations and most accept volunteers.

The local United Way is an umbrella organization that helps more than a dozen reputable and local nonprofits. This is the shotgun approach to passive giving, but you may want a more active approach.

Finding the right volunteer experience is more difficult than people imagine. If you pick one that you have talent for and enjoy, then volunteering can be an amazing and rewarding experience.

If a volunteer experience leaves you flat, don’t fret too much about letting it go. Nonprofits can’t create enriching experiences for every volunteer, so they are understanding about dropouts.

In a perfect world, there is a perfect volunteer experience out there. Go out and find it.

That brings this conversation back to what we’ll call the giving gene. There are some people who live to give and others who cannot.

Giving makes us better people and a happier people. Giving may even add years to the lives of donors because happy people live more fulfilled lives.

Give it up and live it up!

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_scott-bigelow-preferred.jpg

Reach staff writer Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

Reach staff writer Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]