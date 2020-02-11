Cantey gets some attention, but drifts farther from coalition

John Cantey didn’t get his man on Monday night, but he got what he really wanted — attention.

And, we suppose, he is getting more of it as we write today’s Our View. But anytime an elected official throws a hissy fit when he doesn’t get his way, and then drops the racism bomb while stomping out of a meeting, it’s news. Cantey makes, as we say in the business, good copy.

It was last week when Cantey took to social media complaining about the removal of a black member of the Airport Commission. That happened during a City Council policy meeting on Wednesday, in a 5 to 3 vote with all three blacks on council voting against, and then was affirmed on Monday in a 6 to 1 vote, with Cantey absent, having taken his ball and gone home.

We would hazard to speculate that a large percentage of Robeson County’s residents don’t know there is a nine-member Airport Commission, fewer know what the commission does, and probably even fewer care. We don’t want to diminish the commission’s work, but it is a board that operates mostly in the dark with a limited focus.

Cantey would have you believe he was standing on principle, pointing out that the commission, with just one black now on the board, is underrepresented in a county with a black population of about 24 percent. By that standard, however, the City Council, with three of its eight members being black, is overrepresented.

These things don’t always work out perfectly.

Cantey, informed that the minority makeup of the board remained intact, then said that in Robeson County, a Lumbee Indian is not a minority — a comment that was sure to offend many. Using math, American Indians locally do not qualify as they enjoy a plurality, but we believe a much better measure is the historical discrimination they have suffered, which should make them brothers in arms with blacks.

We have heard the reasons why the council voted to replace Jerry Andrews, a longtime commission member, with Eric Chavis, a council member — and they make sense. Chavis lives in the district where the airport is located, and his appointment means the City Council will match the Robeson County Board of Commissioners for members of the Airport Commission with two each.

Mayor Bruce Davis has also indicated that philosophically, he would like to see more turnover on such boards, almost certainly as a way to weed out complacency and to inject energy and fresh ideas.

For Cantey, however, he knows that such cries of racism help him on Election Day, when he will haul the right number of folks to get re-elected. Remember, he was first elected, in 2005, with a write-in candidacy, cleverly counting the number of folks he would need to win, and then giving that many and a few more for insurance a ride to the poll.

Anymore questions on why we despise hauling?

Cantey, whether it is launching a rhetorical write-in campaign against the sitting mayor, working to deny a U.S. congressman an office in City Hall, or creating divisiveness by screaming the R word, has shown himself to be expert at drawing attention to himself.

What he has not displayed is an ability to build a coalition on the board in order to deliver for the people in Precinct 5, which he was elected to represent. Assuming that is his goal, he stands farther today from making that happen than he did a week ago.