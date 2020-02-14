Three votes better than just one for at-large seats on school board

Anachronism — A thing belonging or appropriate to a period other than that in which it exists, especially a thing that is conspicuously old-fashioned.

That, in those many words, is an apt description of the voting method used in Robeson County to elect at-large members of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The more thoughtful voters among us, when casting ballots for the three at-large seats on the school board that are up for election during the March 3 primary, might wonder why it is they are limited to one vote and aren’t allowed three, one for each available seat. It is a fair question, one that is best answered by turning back the clock 32 years, when county voters made the hard decision to merge five school systems into one.

1988 was a difficult time for this county as it also included the takeover of The Robesonian newspaper and the murder of Julian Pierce, a Lumbee Indian and civil rights activist well-poised to become the county’s district attorney.

What was paramount at the time was not only that the systems be merged, but that the Board of Education that set policy for the system — to the degree possible — accurately reflect the racial makeup of Robeson County, arguably the most diverse county in all of this country. That could only be achieved at the ballot box, which is why legislation was approved in Raleigh that allowed for three at-large seats as insurance that all corners of North Carolina’s largest county would be represented — the theory being each of the three major races would grab one of the seats.

The logic, sadly, was not flawed, but was deeply rooted in cynicism — the expectation that Robeson County voters, when voting for an at-large member, would be swayed more by the candidate’s skin color — and that it matched theirs — than by that person’s promise to make better our schools, and their ability to make that happen.

It has worked well, if the measure is the racial makeup of those at-large members, even though in 2018 an American Indian at-large seat was lost to a white as fallout from the firing of an American Indian superintendent.

If, however, the measure is a school system that has met its mission, which is to provide the best possible educational opportunities to the students it serves, then we don’t think anyone would label our school board since merger a success story. Now we don’t want to contort so far as to suggest that the board’s three at-large members over the course of those 32 years in any way should be assigned an extra helping of blame for the school system’s shortcomings.

But what we will suggest is, that after 32 years of a system that has been crafted to invite voters to cast a single ballot based on skin color, that there might not only be a better alternative — but an obvious one, which is in easy enough reach. Why not allow voters to cast three votes for at-large candidates, which would free them of the self-assigned burden to be a slave to something as silly as voting by race — and compel a vote for the best credentialed.

That would require a local bill in Raleigh. Our local legislators will be heading that way soon. We urge them to ring out this old system and bring in a new one.