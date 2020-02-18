Voting across ethnic lines akin to saying ‘you don’t matter’

To the Editor,

Robeson County voters saw over the weekend in a front page article of The Robesonian that you can’t depend on others to ensure equal representation of all populations here Robeson County.

In an article about the tri-racial county, the The Robesonian chose to not give voice to two of the three races. While all three races were present during the interview for the article, only one race was quoted.

Robeson County is not yet a place of equality.

On March 3, ensure that all students, families and employees of Public Schools of Robeson County are represented in the election of at-large board members.

Each voter is allowed to vote for one at-large candidate. There are three positions historically held as one black, one Lumbee and one white. Exercise your voice to ensure that your population is heard.

It’s nice that you went to high school with a candidate. It’s great that you appreciate that a celebrity has given scholarships in the past. Those are not the reasons to go to the polls on March 3.

Voting for education in Robeson County is not about what’s happened in the past. It’s about producing an equitable future of opportunity for everyone.

Any race voting across ethnicity is looking at your own students, families and employees of the Public Schools of Robeson County and saying “you don’t matter.”

Everyone in Robeson County matters and there are seats for all at the table. Let’s all take our seats and fashion a better world for all.

Eric R. Locklear

Fayetteville