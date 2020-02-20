Tribal Council in line for pay increase, and what comes with it

We have always been a bit bothered by the notion that public servants are paid. Certainly, no one ever includes as part of their campaign the desire to draw a check while providing a “service.”

But, we suppose, it is a necessary evil. We need competent, qualified and energetic people to run for office, and for those who are elected, their duties can be time-consuming, taking away from their time spent with family, having fun or earning a living. So some compensation for time and expenses incurred seems reasonable, and probably necessary for competent, qualified and energetic people — those with options — to bother.

But what is reasonable?

This newspaper has complained since 2012, with limited success in effecting change, that county commissioners in arguably the state’s poorest county have the best pay and benefits among all commissioners in North Carolina. We say limited success as the commissioners did reduce their yearly discretionary fund from $40,000 to $30,000, and drop free health insurance for the family, and there have been no more bumps in pay — but their position as No. 1 endures.

It just seems wrong to us, that some — not all — of the commissioners exploited their position and provided themselves raises that were buried in a budget, beyond the public’s eye. At least until we noticed.

In Robeson County, the way local elected officials are compensated runs the gambit, from the commissioners on down to the Red Springs Board of Commissioners, whose members receive just $10 a meeting, $100 for the mayor. That, folks, is public service.

So with that out there comes the news that members of the Lumbee Tribal Council have, in a 14 to 1 vote, proposed bumping their monthly stipend from $300 to $500. The bump is in a budget that Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. must sign for it to take effect.

We do know there is much in the budget — which is months delinquent, as the tribe’s fiscal year began Oct. 1 — that Godwin prefers, and we know as well that if he played hardball on the stipend that he could alienate Tribal Council members with whom he needs to work.

The stipends are paid for with non-restricted funds, not federal dollars earmarked for housing. You might recall that a few years back the tribe got in trouble for using HUD dollars for stipends, and was penalized by a reduction going forward in HUD dollars. Notice how that worked: Those who profited kept the money, and those the dollars were intended to help were robbed a second time.

We aren’t here today to stand tall against Tribal Council members giving themselves a 67 percent pay hike. We recognize theirs is a big job, certainly more than attending a single council meeting each month as committees meet frequently. We know as well that the drive to Pembroke isn’t always convenient, and that expenses add up.

But it isn’t a good look. The Lumbee Tribal Council serves the Lumbee people, many of whom are trapped in the pervasive poverty that is deeply rooted in Robeson County and Southeastern North Carolina. If Godwin signs the budget, then $126,000 a year will be earmarked for 21 members, $6,000 each for what, 15 or 20 hours a month?

Given his limited options, we expect Godwin will sign it. Also predictable is the reaction from those served by the government.