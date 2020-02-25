Democrats drifting too far left

A split has occurred in the Democratic Party that we need to understand. The misunderstanding is partly our fault as political analysts. Too often we’ve dismissed the leftward philosophical surge in the Democratic Party as simply liberals taking over the party. But many Democratic strategists, including James Carville, are sounding the alarm that Democrats are going too far.
The ring wing of the Republican platform is formed by Libertarians, Tea Party and Christian conservatives. Democrats traditionally consisted of Blue Dog conservatives and stopped leftward with classical liberals.
Classical liberals had a lot in common with Blue Dog conservative Democrats, much like Republicans and Libertarians. However, the gradual takeover of far-left philosophy inside the Democratic Party has literally tugged some liberals further left while purging Blue Dog conservatives. Political analysts never fathomed that leftists would actually take over the Democratic Party. It makes one appreciate classical liberals, who conservatives disagreed with on process but not on substance.
As a result, many conservative Democrats are joining the Republican Party. Some are content with their liberal leanings and remain Democrat. However, some liberals have gone further leftward, joining avowed Marxists that are transforming the Democratic Party. The result is many liberals that remain actually now share more in common with Republicans.
Here’s how:
Hollywood has always been liberal, for example. Liberals understood America was imperfect but the last best hope of Earth. Films produced by liberals in the 1950’s were quite patriotic. The notion of open borders was just as objectionable to liberals as conservatives. John F. Kennedy and old Bill Clinton soundbites sound like present-day Republicans. Liberals and conservatives shared a sense of patriotism and nationalism. Leftists on the other hand have utter contempt for any sense of patriotism or nationalism. They embrace Castro and Stalin whereas Kennedy abhorred the two. Bernie Sanders openly admires communism and now leads the Democratic field. Let that sink in.
Liberals and conservatives are both pro-capitalists. Liberals simply believe government should have a bigger role in lifting people out of poverty than conservatives. But neither oppose capitalism. Opposition to capitalism and advocating for socialism is a leftist value.
The University of California at Berkeley was never a bastion of conservatism. Liberal students championed the Free Speech Movement with the thought that they may disagree with what you had to say, but they’d fight for your right of free speech to say it. Liberals are typically respectful to people with whom they disagree. Leftists are not. Leftists violently protest speech with which they disagree.
For the most part, the difference between liberals and conservatives or Democrats and Republicans was never on basic American principles. The difference was simply how best to achieve these commonly held ideals. The problem is leftists and left-leaning liberals are now fighting to change those values altogether.
This Marxist movement has become infectious among many Democrats. The Bladen County Board of Elections even recently voted against allowing the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings.. That’s really a leftist position that even most Democrats oppose.
To be fair, the Bladen issue may have been more about local animosity between Democrats and Republicans rather than the flag or leftism — but the optics were certainly bad either way. Even Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, had to distance himself from that one.
The revelation though is that the first inclination of Democrats was to take a more leftist position than Democrats would have ever dared take in the past. To their credit, they backtracked after Democrat backlash. But the concern is real that some liberals are now easily tugged leftward.
Virginia is another example. Once Democrats controlled the legislature they began transforming the state by first tightening Second Amendment freedoms. It is a glimpse into what will now happen when Democrats are fully in charge.
This especially scares Democrat strategists. Carville says his party is turning into a cult. Even liberal CNN correspondent Chris Matthews recently warned that socialism doesn’t work.
The Democratic National Convention is currently being criticized for rigging their convention against Bernie Sanders. It all is in recognition of this dangerous leftward tug on the Democratic Party.
The point is that rather than agreeing on American values and simply disagreeing on how to achieve them, many Democrats now want a Marxist transformation. It may be too late for Democrats to fix the party. Many are crossing over.
Liberals should really join conservatives to preserve traditional American values. Hopefully, liberals understand that conservatives are not their enemy. The left is.
Phillip Stephens is Chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party.