Accused murders out and about in Robeson County

We have said, only half jokingly, that if Robeson County residents were aware of the number of people who have been charged with murder and are out on bond, walking amongst us, that a lot of them would never venture outside.

It is scarier than the coronavirus, which is getting scarier by the moment.

That point was driven home in the past couple of weeks when two men, each accused of first-degree murder, were accused of new crimes they allegedly committed while out on bond. We have seen the comments, on social media and at robesonian.com, where the stories can be found.

If there is a surprise, it would be that people are surprised. Now and again for years this newspaper has published stories of people accused of murder who are free on bond, who once again found themselves accused of new crimes. Perhaps two such stories, essentially back-to-back, produced some kind of tipping point.

We hope so.

The comments, while sort of all over the place, essentially asked the same question: How could someone accused of murder be out on bond?

There is a lot to digest here, and this newspaper has begun the process of answering that with a simple question to the District Attorney’s Office: How many people charged with murder in Robeson County are out on bond?

District Attorney Matt Scott has promised an answer, but we know it will require more than just a couple of keystrokes. When we know, you will know as well, but after additional reporting. So we aren’t promising when. Just eventually.

The public is probably suckered into a belief that accused murders are safely tucked away in the corner of the county jail because after they are arrested initially it is standard that they are placed in the jail under no bond. But what happens, and this is when no one really is paying attention, is bonds are systematically lowered, and eventually some of those accused are out free.

Let’s dispense with this reality now: These accused murderers are just that — accused. So it is difficult to take the position for no consideration for a lower bond. But, and this seems to be the case often in this county, these accused murderers typically come with long criminal records, which we think weighs heavily toward keeping them locked up. And while a $250,000 secured bond seems prohibitive, only 10% is required and, get this, financing is available. So maybe knocking off a retail store is required to make the payment.

While most folks will argue these accused murderers belong in jail, if you ask them if that is their sentiment if it means building a larger jail, and absorbing the tax hike that comes along with it, then you might get a different opinion. Our county has a lot of crime, and bonds — which are not intended as punishment, but as insurance that the accused will make their court dates — are necessary to make sure there is always room at the jail for the next one accused.

So we will await the numbers, and when we have them do some additional reporting on how large a problem this is, and what remedies are available. Of this we are certain: When accused murderers are routinely dismissed from jail and return to the community, there is an obvious danger to the people who live there. Often, those accused have little left to lose.