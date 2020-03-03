Republican leaders work to divide, conquer

To the Editor,

Regarding the op-ed “Democrats drifting too far to left”, I would argue Mr. Phillip Stephens, the chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party, should take care of his own fires, as there is plenty to repudiate within that party.

Folks like Stephens seek to divide, not unite. In fact, Stephens and state Sen. Danny Britt are prime examples of the cancer which has overtaken the Republican Party. Britt as you recall kicked off his re-election campaign in December by stating, “if you are not for me, you are against me,” which instantly eliminated 45% of the district he represents that did not previously vote to elect him.

Citizens of Robeson County should take heed. When party and elected officials show you who they are, believe them the first time. Political leaders in this mold do not seek to govern for all the people, but to divide and conquer. They are motivated by seeking and maintaining power. It’s just that simple.

Franklin Harris

Raleigh