Pembroke, Lumberton council dealt difficult decisions

Let’s start with this: Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings and Town Council members Channing Jones, Teresa Locklear and Larry McNeill have nothing against military veterans. In fact, we believe it is safe to say they have immense respect for their sacrifices, and a shared concern for those — and their numbers are high — struggling with life.

Cummings, in fact, is a Vietnam War veteran, a badge he proudly displays, and McNeill is also a veteran.

But on Monday night, Jones, Locklear and McNeill stood in the way of a plan by the Lumbee Tribe to provide housing for homeless vets. Ryan Sampson, the fourth member of the council, voter in favor of the necessary spot-zoning request, and Cummings’ vote was not necessary as there was no tie to break.

It fell to Jones to make the motion to deny, which he said he did “with a burdened heart.”

Tribal officials, including Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. and housing Director Bradley Locklear, spoke in favor of a conditional-use permit needed for Veterans Village to be located near Arrow Point subdivision, where 20 14-by-64-foot single-wide mobile homes would have been placed for homeless veterans. The homes would be furnished, maintained and secured by the tribe, according to Locklear.

The proposal came from a partnership between the Lumbee Tribe, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“We were awarded these homes because of our performance and positive standing with HUD, ” Godwin said. “HUD gave us these homes for free.”

Jones and McNeill, in explaining their no vote, spoke of the dangerous precedent of spot-zoning, and a belief that it would put the town in an awkward position when dealing with future requests. We would guess there was more on their minds, most certainly concerns from Arrow Point residents about a variety of issues, including the effect on the values of their homes.

The council has pledged to work with the tribe to find suitable land — and that needs to happen. It is one of this nation’s great failures that we don’t take better care of our veterans, so many of whom return to this country a fraction of what they once were. Most towns in Robeson County could take a lesson from Pembroke when it comes to honoring our veterans, but in this instance, the town is likely to be portrayed unfairly.

Monday’s vote by the Pembroke council, and one that the Lumberton City Council is facing regarding a plan to put 72 public housing units at 2440 E. Fifth St, that could come Wednesday, are reminders during this election season why it is paramount to have thoughtful people with the ability to lead on local boards. Neither is an easy vote — and just as the Pembroke council will face criticism, so too will the Lumberton City Council when it makes a decision.

In both of these instances, this newspaper has elected to straddle the fence, a decision borne not from an unwillingness to enter the fray, but because we aren’t firm in our belief in either direction. So we can stand on the sidelines and watch it all play out.

That is not a luxury shared by members of the Pembroke and Lumberton councils who are tasked to act. In doing so, they are reminded that even when they do what they believe is right, there are plenty of people who will insist they are wrong. Leadership often requires making tough decisions.