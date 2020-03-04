Election tidbits: Early votes a winner, and Vonta doubles up

We’ve been unabashed in our contempt for early voting, and as we look back on Tuesday’s primary, our distaste for hauling voters has only grown. Early voting, quite literally, has become an easy ride to victory for those willing to do the dirty business, and that is exactly what it is.

But the fault can’t be only on those who prefer a dollar to an untainted election. In this election, early voting allowed some candidates to build insurmountable leads, insurmountable because of the depressed turnout on Election Day itself.

It is shameful that only 27% of registered voters decided to cast a ballot when there were competitive races for the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

According to unofficial results, just 20,426 people cast ballots out of 73,957 registered voters. We will provide a slightly excused absence to the 9,884 registered Republicans as their ballot was thin.

The election exploitation through early voting is on a few of us, and their names are no secret, with two who cash the biggest checks sitting on a municipal board. The surrender to that as a way to pick our leaders is on others, precisely those who moan and complain but can’t find the time to vote during 17 days of One-Stop Voting and Election Day itself.

— — —

The performance by Vonta Leach, the homegrown hero who has a Super Bowl ring, might have surprised some but not us. Leach, in claiming an at-large seat on the school board, garnered twice as many votes as the next at-large candidate, an amazing feat for a black man in this county competing in a nine-candidate field.

Some ballots, yes, were cast by those who are starstruck.

But Leach had something else on his resume that few others did: A history in this county of putting his money where his mouth is, and working to lift up young people across the county — doing so even when there wasn’t anyone snapping photos for the newspaper.

— — —

Voters were unambiguous in their displeasure with our school board, which led to the defeat of three out of five incumbents — four out of six if you count the member who resigned in October.

Craig Lowry, who as unopposed in District 5, gets a second term, and Randy Lawson, who had held an at-large seat for two terms, won the District 7 seat that was vacated by Steve Martin, a candidate in November for a seat on the Board of Commissioners.

We suspect the tidal wave arose at least partly because of consolidation, which was necessary and has been a success, but probably more so because of the board’s constant meddling in administrative duties. Gone are Chairman John Campbell, the second-longest serving board member, who lost his at-large seat, as did Brian Freeman, who could not win a second term.

The voters also said no to a return to the board by Loistine DeFreece, who had held the District 1 seat since 2004, but was forced to resign in October when it was disclosed she no longer lived in the district.

Incumbent Charles Bullard finished a distant third in District 4, which was easily won by newcomer Terry B. Locklear.

— — —

Until 2018, there had only been one woman to serve on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, Billie Britt, who did so from 1988 to 1992. By the end of 2020, there will be four females on that board as Dixie Stephens and Judy Sampson join Faline Locklear Dial and Pauline Campbell.

Stephens won the District 1 seat of ex-husband Jerry Stephens, doing so by building a huge lead through early voting. Of course, she typically cashes in during elections by hauling, but this time was the recipient of votes, not cash.

Sampson showed Lacy Cummings that three times is not the charm in District 7. Cummings, who lost to incumbent Raymond Cummings twice before, was on the short end of one of the closer races of the night, losing 1,308 to 1,093.

So half the next Board of Commissioners are female, as is the county manager. Our hope continues to be that the county will find a way to better fund our local school system. With ladies in charge, we think the chances are better.