Britt has been tireless, effective leader for community

To the Editor,

In response to Franklin Harris, if Phillip Stevens and Danny E. Britt are examples of cancer in the Republican Party, then we need more cancers in America like the two of them. I have never known a politician to give of himself to his community and state as he has in the few years he has been our senator.

In spite of the extreme situation Lumberton presented to Danny Britt’s wife and children during the two hurricane disasters, where was Danny? Not at home with the three of them, but in the community day and night, without rest, helping any of his constituents he possibly could. From riding the waters in an aluminum boat in search of those needing rescue, to serving meals, to calling on colleagues for favors due, this man was continuous in his battle to serve every person in his district in any way he possibly could — even without sleep.

If you are not for me, you are against me, can be interpreted in many ways. I read it as an opportunity to join with me and serve everyone, not to battle among ourselves.

Also, consider Sen. Britt has brought more money back to this district than any other prior legislator. These are funds for everyone in the district. He is ranked as one of the top 10 members of the General Assembly.

You might find others who are equal to Danny E. Britt, but if so, they are of the finest quality humanity offers.

Jim Tripp

Lumberton