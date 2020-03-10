Budget impasse hurting UNCP

I am a proud graduate of the UNC system, so the opportunity to teach at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke was a chance to give back to North Carolina. For years, North Carolina’s system of public higher education has been a model of high quality, affordable education for all citizens. It has also been an economic driver in the state, attracting employers, creating a skilled workforce, and, most importantly for me and my students, making sure that North Carolina citizens could benefit from this growth. But if our state’s leaders don’t make a move to resolve the budget impasse, the consequences could be devastating. At risk of losing the most are the citizens of North Carolina — the students we serve and the faculty and staff who make it all possible every day.
The Faculty Senate at UNCP has recently unanimously adopted a resolution calling upon our state’s leaders to act to end the budget impasse’s unintended consequences on our state’s universities, particularly those experiencing transformational growth. Without this budget, we are left without committed funding to support student progress and graduation.
The last two years have been an exciting time to be a faculty member at UNCP. We’ve worked hard to make sure that students have the tools and support they need to succeed. And that effort, along with the implementation of the state’s groundbreaking North Carolina Promise Tuition Plan implementation in fall 2018, means that UNCP has experienced unprecedented growth, currently totaling nearly 7,700 students, a more than 23% increase in enrollment. Many of our students are first-generation and come from under-served regions of our state. NC Promise has meant that a college degree is affordable, the work the faculty and staff do to provide support in and out of the classroom has meant that students have the tools to succeed and graduate.
But the funding NC Promise promised — the buy-down program to support $500 tuition for our students and the growth funds to cover the increase in our student body — is in the currently unpassed budget. This money would have provided the resources to hire more faculty and staff to serve our students. Having taken on additional teaching, advising, and mentoring duties to cover the larger student body, without increased pay or resources, faculty have had decreased time to offer individualized attention — the hallmark of a UNCP education. Despite the hard work by all of our faculty and staff, lack of resources will impact our student’s progress to graduation in their chosen degree pathways.
Beyond the impact on the students are the long-term implications on human capital for UNCP and the entire UNC System. This increased load on faculty is part of a larger pattern of North Carolina falling behind other public and private universities in terms of their investment in their people, leading the UNC System to lose dedicated educators with strong ties to their communities. My colleagues are dedicated and inspiring. They care about their students. I hate to lose them because they don’t have the resources to do what they do best.
Student success is at the heart of our mission as a university. The faculty remains wholeheartedly committed to providing educational access and long-term opportunity through personalized attention to all students. I, and my colleagues, are proud to serve the UNC System and to be part of a university that has been a crucial part of Southeastern North Carolina, driving hope, change, and progress. The faculty of UNCP strongly urges state leaders to approve a budget which includes the UNC System’s ongoing priorities, including salary increases for faculty and staff, full funding for the NC Promise Tuition Plan, operational investments improving the quality of a UNCP education, and critical funding to address capital priorities of the university. We appreciate the support of our fellow citizens in urging our lawmakers to take the necessary action that will enable our university and our community to thrive today and for generations to come.
Dr. Abigail Mann ic chairof the Faculty Senate at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and an assistant professor on the Department of English.