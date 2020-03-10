Fret the coronavirus if you must, but perspective is needed

We don’t know what to make of the coronavirus, which puts us in a rather large boat. At least it’s not a cruise ship.

It is clear that this Super Flu is potentially lethal, much more so for elderly people; it is spreading rapidly around the world; and people are worried, but perhaps more than the threat should merit. The problem, as with almost all things, is that the virus is being politicized, with President Trump seeing it as a much bigger threat to his re-election than either Bernie or Biden, and Democrats, likewise, seeing it as their best chance to get rid of this president that they loathe.

The result: A whole lot of misinformation is being shoved upon the public — by both sides.

An obvious consequence has been the stock market specifically and the economy in general. The coronavirus has had a paralyzing effect on commerce, and the ripples will become waves. Those old enough will recall 2008, when they watched as their stock portfolios and 401(k) plans went into a free-fall, spreading fear and uncertainty as people’s life savings and retirements dissolved. The market, as is always the case, recovered, and just a few weeks ago was at an all-time high. Our advice is simple: Just look the other way, and don’t put yourself through the day-to-day wringer of the market’s ups and downs.

If you thought the economy was solid a month ago, then you have no reason to believe otherwise today; it’s fundamentals are unchanged. There is, however, a possibility that for the first time since 2009, the GDP could be in the red for a quarter.

Mortality, however, is much more important now than money, and everyone’s assignment is the same: To take reasonable precautions against exposure to the virus. You know the drill.

— Keep washing your hands, and doing so obsessively is fine. Don’t do a drive-by wash. Soap and water, perhaps alcohol, and keep washing while you sing yourself a song. We don’t necessarily recommend “Stairway to Heaven,” but a prolonged scrub.

— To the degree possible, minimize close contact with other people, especially those with an elevated risk. Avoid crowds. Hang out at the house. And while at the house, give it a good scrubbing as well.

— Don’t be a hero: If you think you are sick, don’t go to work. Isolate yourself.

When this was written, the virus had reached 33 states, including North Carolina, with more than 400 cases reported, and there was an escalation of prophylactic measures, such as travel restrictions and the cancellation of events, such as sports, where a lot of people cram into a small space.

So far, and a knock on wood, the virus has not reached Robeson County, which like other rural counties is isolated a bit by our demographics. As pointed out by Bill Smith, the director of the Robeson County Health Department, there have been previous outbreaks — SARS, MERS, Zika and Ebola spring to mind — that provoked fear, but we think the coronavirus has succeeded in raising the bar. None of those infections reached Robeson County, and we can only hope that we are so lucky again.

We can’t, however, count on it.

We advise that the threat be kept in perspective, which is most real for people age 70, even 80, and above. Although a mortality rate of 3.4% has been floated, that is of known cases, and because symptoms sometimes are so mild, it’s unknown how many cases go undiagnosed. There is increasing evidence that the real mortality rate is actually less than 1%.

That, when calculated with the odds of actually contracting the disease, make incredibly long the chances of the worst for you or yours. Fret if you must, but we would urge you to find comfort in these facts — while also taking precautions.