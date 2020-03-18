School board correct on need for technical school

The Board of Education for the Public Schools received some happy news this past week, even if it was more than a wee bit tardy. The news was that the system is expected to receive $90 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency sometime this year as reimbursement for damage from Hurricane Matthew.

Yes, Hurricane Matthew, which stormed through uninvited on Oct. 8, 2016. Maybe the check could be penned on the four-year anniversary date and turned over with a cake.

And we wonder why the federal government moved slowly in its response to the coronavirus? It moves slowly all the time.

Upon hearing the news, the board quickly prioritized a list of projects on which the money can be spent.

In our view, the school board got this pretty much right, saying that the biggest need is a technology school. It was followed by replacement of the Transportation Department, a new planetarium, and then the central office. If we were to quibble, we would switch the positions for the Transportation Department and a planetarium.

For those worried that some of the $90 million will pay for a central office, it won’t. The $90 million, should a tech school be built, would be mostly gobbled up. The cost of building a school is likely to be northward of $50 million, and by the time this board gets around to breaking ground on that school, who knows what the cost is likely to be?

The old Janie Hargrave Elementary School is being refurbished for use as a temporary central office and will work just fine in the long-term.

The need for a tech school has been talked about literally for decades but with little traction, with the turf tug-a-war on where to build it being a major roadblock. Who cares where it is constructed as long as it’s as easy a ride as possible from all corners of the county?

The current educational trend favors a tech school, as more and more there is a push away from four-year institutions and toward acquiring a trade, which often offers a straighter, shorter path to a well-paid job and a career, one that can be secured without a mountain of student loan debt.

An argument against a tech school in Robeson County has been that existing facilities could be used or perhaps modified, but we are unconvinced, having been told that to do it correctly would require new construction. An added benefit of a shiny new tech school is that it would remove some of the stigma that has steered young people away from fast tracks to careers in plumbing, HAVC, electrical, welding and so on.

There are shortages in those professions in Robeson County right now.

The curriculum at such a tech school would be critical, but it could blend traditional trades, STEM, IT and perhaps health care, where the demand will always exist.

If this school board could command the wherewithal to make a technical school rise from the ground, then it could be transformative for a nice percentage of students for generations to come. It could be the springboard to a fulfilling and productive life for young people who aren’t inclined toward a four-year degree at a university, but rather are in search of a skill on which to build a better future.

These are the people who could literally build a more prosperous Robeson County.