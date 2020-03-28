Twenty-four years is a pretty good run.

Actually, when I walked out of The Robesonian on Friday, I had been editor for 23 years and about five months, but I decided to round up. This is the last thing I will write for The Robesonian, so it’s my prerogative.

The decision was mutual, but, like this dang coronavirus, things moved rapidly at the end. I am not here today to throw a pity party because there are millions of Americans in the same boat, and I am sure I am better prepared, financially at least, than most for the next part of my life.

But I will miss being the editor of The Robesonian — a lot. It was a privilege.

I began work at The Robesonian on Nov. 4, 1996, the day before an election during which Bill Clinton was elected to a second term as our president. Beginning that job the day before a national election was the first mistake I made. There have been many more in the interim. I like to think one of my strengths was acknowledging the mistakes, and trying to do better.

There were 18 people in the newspaper at that time. My departure leaves four. It is, sadly, what has become of the newspaper business, and I leave knowing that for the last decade I and my newsroom were always swimming against the tide trying to deliver a quality product.

I will confess that today I am weary, but if the back will allow, I plan to play some golf.

There are a lot of things I am going to miss about being the editor of The Robesonian, the daily challenge of taking a blank canvass and trying to populate it with local news that matters to Robeson County residents being one.

But what I will really miss are the people, firstly those with whom I worked. My most recent staff included Managing Editor T.C. Hunter, staff writers Tomeka Sinclair and Jessica Horne, Sports Editor Jonathan Bym and sports writer Chris Stiles, and Scott Bigelow, who worked as a correspondent. I have had a bunch of staffs over the 8,542 days I spent as editor of The Robesonian, and some were much bigger, some more talented at the craft, but none worked harder or were more of a joy to work with.

When it can happen, I will treat them to lunch.

Some of you might remember that I worked at The Robesonian a first time, from 1984 to 1990, so my time spent there actually totals about 11,000 days — almost exactly one half of my life. One of my regrets is that I can never outrun my co-worker, but really a buddy, Mike Skipper, as having the longest tenure at The Robesonian. But that was never going to happen as Mike is younger than me, and had a four-year head start.

I will also miss the people with whom we worked, I am talking about public officials, people like Bill Smith, health director; Kellie Blue, the county manager; Wayne Horne, the city manager; Burnis Wilkins, our sheriff; and literally hundreds of more over the years, members of town boards, the school board, and on and on. Some will believe this a lie, but I can count on a single hand those with whom I did not consider the relationship to be positive.

I will also miss those I worked for, and they are members of the public. I am sure there are some who are cheering this news, and that is OK, but I am confident that the people who walked into my office believed they got a fair hearing, and I am convinced that we did some really good journalism over those years — and that includes my time from 1984 to 1990, most of which was spent as sports editor, during which I had great fun with players and coaches.

I will miss as well one of the great joys of being editor, and that was working each year for the Empty Stocking Fund, raising money so needy children could have Christmas presents. The year before I arrived the fund raised about $2,000. In the 23 years since, it raised close to $1.5 million, providing Christmas for about 30,000 children. That is because of you, the people who opened their wallets, pocketbooks and hearts.

I leave with my head held high, knowing I gave it my best. Others can judge how well I did. If they believed I was fair, I will take that.

This is getting a bit long, and the truth is, I am not getting paid to write it, so we will bring it to an abrupt end, which is fitting. This isn’t goodbye because as soon as I am allowed out of the house, I will see you guys around. Just don’t complain to me that the paper was late, the advertisment had a typo, or the editorial was wrong-headed.