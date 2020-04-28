Now is the time to step up and be counted

Just like clockwork, every 10 years the federal government asks all Americans to step forward and be counted, a civic duty that, quite frankly, I dread.

I am speaking about the U.S. census, when the government takes count of every person living in this country — yes, citizens, as well as those who are not — by asking such juicy questions as how many people are in the household, what is your age, sex, telephone number, race, and a couple of more. The federal government pledges not to share the information, but we know some are skeptical, and use that as an excuse to remain in the shadows.

The census count does matter. A lot.

For one thing, it is used to assign to each state the number of representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives. The framers decided to give every state two senators, making Wyoming and California no different, but as a nod to the more populous states, the number of House representatives is tethered to population, giving California much more clout than Wyoming. Those framers were pretty smart.

North Carolina now has 13 House representatives. A growing state, ours is expected to add a 14th after the census. That would be a good thing for Tar Heels, but we all need to raise our hands.

Closer to home, the census count is of particular importance to Robeson County. Some government funding is tied to population, and estimates are that Robeson County would lose $1,625 in federal funds and $240 in state funding for each uncounted resident for each year during the next decade — per-person loss of $18,650 over those 10 years.

Coronavirus should have taught us all about exponential growth, so we are talking about a lot of lost revenue, money that can lift the quality of life in Robeson County. Just for fun, let’s go with 1,000 uncounted residents. My calculator tells me that would add up to $186,500,000 in lost coin during the coming decade. More clearly written: $186.5 million.

Robeson County is at risk for a significant under-count because we are a county with a high minority population, about 70 percent, and for a myriad of reasons — some understandable, others contrived — minorities are more distrustful of the government, and more likely to look at the census as some kind of plot.

Coronavirus, as with pretty much everything in our lives, has been a disruptive force for the census, delaying local outreach efforts to get people to fill out the form as well as deadlines to do so. The good news regarding the census is we are sheltering in place — at least, that is what we have been asked to do — and most folks have a computer or a smartphone that can be used to fill out the census.

In the past a census form has been mailed to households, then filled out by pen. Being a Baby Boomer, I was cool with that 20th century approach. Despite my 36 years in journalism, and being forced fed the internet for the second half of that span, I still prefer the old school way of doing things. What we used to call a hard copy.

Hence my dread at filling out the census online. I still haven’t tamed Excel. I say that with more pride than embarrassment.

But alas, since I am sheltering with my laptop in, yep, my lap, I will go now and fill out the census form. Be back soon.

Done.

My once-in-a-decade duty was accomplished in an elapsed time of 3 minutes, 49 seconds, but it would have been quicker but my cat, Boots, decided he wanted to go outside. And then come back inside.

But here is the best part: The questions were pretty easy, much more so than the college exams I took back in the 1970s. I think I made an A on the census.

You can too. But in order to do so, you got to fill one out.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_donnie-5.jpg