History shows revolutionaries like to use ‘useful idiots’

People took to the streets of Pembroke on June 26 to march against police brutality and social injustice, and the effects of that protest still are being felt.

On July 1 the town’s government declared a state of emergency that remains in effect.

Area residents, and students and staff at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke that participated in the march are still smarting over racial insults shouted by people lining the protest route.

A troubling state of affairs during a time when people already are tense because of a pandemic and images from U.S. cities showing violence, looting and fires erupting from protests championing the same causes that sparked the Pembroke march.

But the emergency declaration will be rescinded, eventually. And the hurt will ease, if no one keeps putting verbal salt in the wounds.

What will remain until the revolutionary zeal fueling protests here and across the nation burns itself out or political and law enforcement leaders put a halt to the marches and rioting is the potential danger to the young people of Robeson County, and our nation, caught up in the stampede toward change. These are our children. They could be hurt, or worse, in riots that might erupt during what should have been a peaceful protest.

Historians, and political and financial figures of the early and mid-20th century referred to such young intellectual soldiers fighting for one cause or another as “useful idiots.”

History lesson: The phrase’s origin is unclear, but some say it was first coined by Vladimir Lenin, the father of the Bolshevik Revolution that led to the bloody overthrow of Russia’s monarchy in 1917 and to the creation of a communist government. Others attribute the phrase to Joseph Stalin, who after Lenin’s death in 1924 won a power struggle for control of the Communist Party. He was dictator of the Soviet Union by the late 1920s. Historians also attribute to Stalin the deaths of about 20 million people, victims of labor camps, forced collectivization, famine and executions. And that was before the start of World War II.

Enough history! It’s not as if it teaches the mistakes of the past and provides knowledge that can form the foundation of a better future.

The point is revolutionaries love useful idiots because they tend to be innocent and naive. They can easily be manipulated into action by glowing symbolism and shiny promises. They aren’t, unlike their parents, inhibited by pesky responsibilities, like keeping a family fed and sheltered.

That being said, to all the true believers; God bless you, and keep marching!

To you who are unsure, or are marching because its exciting and the cool thing to do; don’t be an idiot! Don’t be a tool that can be used and then thrown aside when its usefulness ends.

The best way to prevent that is to arm yourself with knowledge before you gird your loins for protest. Conduct thorough research about the cause behind the marches and the people leading them. That will mean getting outside your echo chamber — that personal space filled only with material that reflects, or echoes, your beliefs.

If after conducting your research you still have doubts, protect yourself. Walk away. Don’t be a useful idiot.