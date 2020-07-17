Let’s get the reopening of schools right, for the sake of the children

The people of Robeson County, and the rest of the state, are entering uncharted educational territory. And as it was with the great explorers of old the journey is fraught with uncertainty, the unknown and potential pitfalls. For some the journey will be cause for fear. It most certainly will cause some stress.

With that in mind, let’s all step back and take a few deep breaths. Try to relax. We’ll get through this.

County teachers report Aug. 10. Students are scheduled to go back to the classroom Aug. 17. That means a lot of work has to get done in a short period of time.

At least some of the uncertainty clouding the questions of how, when or if the 2020-21 public school year will start was answered Tuesday when Gov. Roy Cooper said schools can open, but as a hybrid of in-person and remote learning. The governor also gave local districts the option of having classes remotely; no students in the classrooms.

There still is some uncertainty because we have yet to hear what the Public Schools of Robeson County leaders want to do. Waiting for that announcement will cause stress for everyone.

Deep breaths, people.

On the plus side, earlier in the year every school district in the state had to submit a plan for each of three possibilities: in-person, hybrid and remote learning. That means regardless of what PSRC leaders chose to do they have a foundation to build from.

But, that still leaves a lot of questions to be answered and actions to be taken.

The best thing we can do over the next couple of weeks is to let the district personnel and the school board members work. Yes, everybody with an interest in how this school year is going to work under COVID-19-related restrictions wants answers. Some people want them now. And they should have them. But, the only people who can answer them are in the school district’s headquarters. And they probably don’t have those answers, at least not yet.

That being said, people, please, don’t harass them. Don’t be knocking down the door trying to speak to someone. Don’t be clogging the telephone lines trying to reach someone who might, or might not, be able to answer whatever question, or questions, that might be causing you stress.

Does this mean sit back and do nothing? No.

It means pay attention to what’s happening. Watch the livestreams of the school board’s meetings.

If you have an urgent question find someone to whom you can ask it, just give them time to get the information you want and get it back to you. Be patient.

If you can’t get ahold of a district administrator, ask a school board member. That’s what they’re there for. They represent and work for you. They can, and should, get you an answer.

Watch the school district leaders. Listen to what they are saying. And hold them accountable. But, give them a little room in which to do what they need to do. They have a huge task ahead of them and trying to work while people are breathing down their necks won’t make the task any easier.

We need to get this right. If we don’t the biggest losers will be the children.