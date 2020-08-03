Quotes of the week

August 3, 2020 Robesonian Opinion 0
“It’s the biggest honor I’ve ever gotten. I’m elated over this. It was just a really nice thing to have received this.” — Mary Schultz, speaking about being awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine

<p>“Based on the seriousness of the crime and the threats being made against Green, we felt it necessary to have him moved away from Robeson County. I know many people are upset as are we, but a suspect is innocent until proven guilty and he will eventually have his day in court.”</p> <p>— Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, speaking about having Xavier Joseph Kenneth Green, a suspect in the shooting deaths of two women, housed in at Central Prison in Raleigh</p>

<p>“Jail is for punishing people when they’ve been convicted for crimes. We’re a long way from a trial.”</p> <p>— Robeson County Chief District Court Judge Judith Daniels, speaking about lowering a $1.5 million bond for Jerry Locklear, who was charged in a fatal hit-and-run, to $250,000.</p>

<p>“We are ready.”</p> <p>Robeson County Public Information Officer Emily Jones, speaking about the approach of Tropical Storm Isaias.</p>

