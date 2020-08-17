August 17, 2020 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“You’ve experienced, as a student, what few experience in a lifetime. But you stuck with it, you stayed focused, you completed your degree and you accomplished what you came to UNCP to do. Through all this, you’ve become resilient.”</p> <p>— Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, speaking to 2020 graduates at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke</p>

<p>“We can help and that’s what we are here for. To me this is like a marriage, we have custody of the same children because you are educating them and so are we.”</p> <p>— Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, speaking to the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County</p>

<p>“We’ve got a lot of businesses that are going under. We’ve got a lot of business owners that are going under. We’ve got a lot of people who are suffering and struggling because Gov. (Roy) Cooper continues with these orders that are not opening our state back up.”</p> <p>— — State Sen. Danny Britt Jr., speaking during a meeting of N.C. Republican Party members and local business owners.</p>

<p>“We’re going into the school year with maximum flexibility.”</p> <p>Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Shanita Wooten, speaking about the district’s preparations for the new academic year</p>

