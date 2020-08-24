August 24, 2020 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“Why should we pay them more? My business hasn’t gotten more because of COVID.”</p> <p>— David Edge, Robeson County Board of Commissioners member, and president and CEO of Image Supply, Inc. in Lumberton, speaking about paying the contractor for time lost to COVID-19 during work on a terminal at Lumberton Regional Airport</p>

“Why should we pay them more? My business hasn’t gotten more because of COVID.”

— David Edge, Robeson County Board of Commissioners member, and president and CEO of Image Supply, Inc. in Lumberton, speaking about paying the contractor for time lost to COVID-19 during work on a terminal at Lumberton Regional Airport

<p>“All the hard work needs to be done before an incident occurs.”</p> <p>— St. Pauls Chief of Police Steve Dollinger, speaking about a community outreach effort designed in part to help prevent and solve crimes</p>

“All the hard work needs to be done before an incident occurs.”

— St. Pauls Chief of Police Steve Dollinger, speaking about a community outreach effort designed in part to help prevent and solve crimes

<p>“We don’t want people thinking we’re picking and choosing who we want to get a form. We encourage people to vote however they want, whether by absentee voting or in person at the election sites.”</p> <p>Robeson County Board of Elections Director Tina Bledsoe, speaking about residents already receiving request forms for mail-in ballots.</p>

“We don’t want people thinking we’re picking and choosing who we want to get a form. We encourage people to vote however they want, whether by absentee voting or in person at the election sites.”

Robeson County Board of Elections Director Tina Bledsoe, speaking about residents already receiving request forms for mail-in ballots.

<p>“The Town of Pembroke is very excited to have this expansion, and the creation of 100 new jobs in Pembroke is tremendous. This investment will continue to strengthen the tax base in Pembroke and Robeson County.</p> <p>— Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings, speaking about Steven Roberts Original Desserts LLC’s plan to expand its facility in Pembroke</p>

“The Town of Pembroke is very excited to have this expansion, and the creation of 100 new jobs in Pembroke is tremendous. This investment will continue to strengthen the tax base in Pembroke and Robeson County.

— Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings, speaking about Steven Roberts Original Desserts LLC’s plan to expand its facility in Pembroke

