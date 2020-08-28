Time again for Robeson County to repay the hurricane recently received

Good people of Robeson County, the time has come again to help those suffering the type of devastation and despair with which we are all too familiar.

A Category 4 hurricane named Laura came ashore early Thursday morning near the border between Texas and Louisiana and proceeded to turn northeast and cut a path of destruction through the heart of Louisiana. Homes and businesses were destroyed. As of Friday afternoon, hundreds of thousands were left without power and at least 11 people were known to be dead.

Sound familiar? It should. Robeson County suffered through Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018. The only difference between what happened in our county and in Louisiana is the numbers.

Now is the time to do for them what so many did for us in the aftermath of Matthew and Florence. Money and relief supplies flowed into Robeson County after each hurricane. Dozens of people came to help county residents repair or rebuild their homes. Others came just to help clear away the debris.

Some of that help came from far-flung corners of the United States.

Remember when the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation in Bakersfield, California, delivered about $33,000 worth of relief supplies in November 2016? They rolled up to a warehouse on North Cedar Street in a tractor-trailer loaded with water, hygiene items, snacks and more.

Can we not repay such kindness and effort? Can we not take part in the American tradition of coming together to help fellow citizens in need?

Can we depend on anyone outside the United States coming to the aid of the people of Louisiana? Doubtful. History shows us that little if any help comes from countries all too willing to accept American money and blood when they need help or saving or just to be propped up.

Granted, it could be days if not weeks before some sections of Louisiana are safe enough to receive supplies. But that does not mean people, churches and organizations in Robeson County can’t start discussing ways to help and devising ways to get material support to Laura’s victims.

For people who don’t want to wait to help, the American Red Cross already has set up ways to make $10 donations. To make a donation, go to redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word LAURA to 90999. The Red Cross says the money will enable it to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from the storm.

It may be hard for some Robesonians to think about sending money or supplies to people in another state during a pandemic that has left so many here struggling economically, or psychologically. But remember when some of us were left with nothing after the hurricanes ravaged Robeson County. People in Louisiana are now in the same situation. They need necessities. So spare a little sympathy, a little time and a little money to buy nonperishable food or hygiene items or baby supplies or bottles of water and then find someone accepting those items for shipment later.

If you are thinking to only donate money, beware. It is inevitable that dishonest people will establish fake internet sites to solicit money for hurricane relief in Louisiana and other areas hit hard by Laura. Don’t be fooled. The best bet is to give to organizations with which you are familiar.

Step up Robesonians. Help people suffering as we have.