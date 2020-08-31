August 31, 2020 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“This patent is yet another milestone that recognizes the cutting-edge research Dr. Bahr is conducting in his laboratory on these diseases that rob us of our very essence of who we are as people.”</p> <p>— Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, speaking about The University of North Carolina at Pembroke being awarded its first-ever patent</p>

“This patent is yet another milestone that recognizes the cutting-edge research Dr. Bahr is conducting in his laboratory on these diseases that rob us of our very essence of who we are as people.”

— Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, speaking about The University of North Carolina at Pembroke being awarded its first-ever patent

<p>“As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of women securing the right to vote, I remember and honor the sacrifices made by those who fought for this right.”</p> <p>— Robeson County Republican Women’s Club Wendy Pridgen, speaking about the observance of Women’s Equality Day</p>

“As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of women securing the right to vote, I remember and honor the sacrifices made by those who fought for this right.”

— Robeson County Republican Women’s Club Wendy Pridgen, speaking about the observance of Women’s Equality Day

<p>“Will will push very diligently to apply for that money.”</p> <p>— Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn, speaking about the $175 million being made available to help state residents make rent and utility payments and avoid becoming homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic</p>

“Will will push very diligently to apply for that money.”

— Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn, speaking about the $175 million being made available to help state residents make rent and utility payments and avoid becoming homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic

<p>“I can’t wait for it to be done. It’s been a workload, but it’ll be nice to be finishing up soon.”</p> <p>— Lumberton Regional Airport Manager Bob Snuck, speaking about construction of the new terminal nearing completion</p>

“I can’t wait for it to be done. It’s been a workload, but it’ll be nice to be finishing up soon.”

— Lumberton Regional Airport Manager Bob Snuck, speaking about construction of the new terminal nearing completion

“This patent is yet another milestone that recognizes the cutting-edge research Dr. Bahr is conducting in his laboratory on these diseases that rob us of our very essence of who we are as people.”

— Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings, speaking about The University of North Carolina at Pembroke being awarded its first-ever patent

“As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of women securing the right to vote, I remember and honor the sacrifices made by those who fought for this right.”

— Robeson County Republican Women’s Club Wendy Pridgen, speaking about the observance of Women’s Equality Day

“Will will push very diligently to apply for that money.”

— Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn, speaking about the $175 million being made available to help state residents make rent and utility payments and avoid becoming homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic

“I can’t wait for it to be done. It’s been a workload, but it’ll be nice to be finishing up soon.”

— Lumberton Regional Airport Manager Bob Snuck, speaking about construction of the new terminal nearing completion