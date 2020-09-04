Let’s hope this election chapter has happy ending

They’re in the mail!

The first batch of mail-in absentee ballots were put in the mail Friday by staffers at the Robeson County Board of Elections. A new chapter in election adventure has begun.

New not because the local Elections Board has never handled absentee ballots. They’ve been dealing with mail-in voting since the system was created during the Civil War. Well maybe not that long, but the office has many years of experience with the vote-by-mail process.

What’s new is the volume of absentee ballots they will be called upon to handle. The anticipated number of mail-in ballots has prompted the Board of Elections to schedule seven meetings during which the ballots will be verified and counted.

Anyone remember the last time that happened?

Still, there should be no major problems.

Of, course more ballots mean more work for the staffers and the Elections Board members. More work means more chances for mistakes to be made. The Board members and the staffers are human, and humans get stressed and tired. When that happens something tends to get missed or a mistake made.

It is to be expected regardless of how conscientious and professional our Elections Board people are, and they are. We can only hope whatever mistakes are made can be identified early and corrected quickly before an election race is affected.

It’s also new to many people who are doing this for the first time. These mail-in newbies could inadvertently fill out their ballot incorrectly, or not completely, or fail to get it witnessed properly. The solution here is for whomever is using an absentee ballot for the first time to understand and follow the instructions meticulously.

On the plus side there is an avenue by which the Elections Board can remedy such mistakes and get them corrected in time for that voter’s ballot to be counted.

Let’s do this right, people. There’s plenty of time, so there’s no need to rush and create the possibility of a mistake. We want every voter to get a chance to make his or her voice heard.

Another way voters can ensure their votes, and not someone else’s votes, are counted is to secure their ballots.

We already have seen how hotly contested this election will be. There are a lot of people out there who are willing to cheat to make sure their party or candidate wins. So don’t surrender control of your ballot to anyone. Fill it out and put in the mail. If you would rather take it to the Board of Elections yourself, contact the Elections Board office and make arrangement to do so.

So use the mail-in process properly and get your votes in quickly. Then sit back and wait for the results.

Of course, if some political observers and activists are to be believed, we may be waiting a while. People from both major parties are expecting lawsuits to be filed after Election Day. A few say lawsuits will rain across the country.

One avenue of legal challenge most certainly will be the expanded mail-in system. It’s almost guaranteed someone will argue the system was flawed or was operated in such a way as to suppress one or another group’s voting rights.

Depending on their number and scopes, lawsuits could tie up the reporting of final results for weeks or months.

So, buckle up! This could be a wild, bumpy election ride.