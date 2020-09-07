“Tuesday was the highest daily count in Robeson County that can be remembered — 107 positive cases. Rather than looking at the campus and its population, attention needs to be directed at everyday interactions and the continual religious services that are held without regard to masking or distancing.”

— Wendy Moore-Graham, Lumbee Tribal Council member, speaking after the Council approved a resolution opposing the liquefied natural gas facility being built by Piedmont Natural Gas.

“We will never know what was destroyed. We will never be able to access and verify the things that the ancestors left behind that prove that we have been here and that we are still here.”

“In the unprecedented times we’re experiencing, we’re pleased that more students than ever are choosing UNCP. Education will become even more critical in the future as our world continues to change.”

— Robin Gary Cummings, chancellor of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, speaking about the university setting another enrollment record.

“This package had a lot of good things for working families and families with children.”

— Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, speaking about the state General Assembly’s passage of a $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief package.

— Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Department director, speaking about the COVID-19 numbers reported this past week.