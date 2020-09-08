United Way of Robeson County
United Way of Robeson County is celebrating 35 years of service, with several events planned to celebrate this milestone of community support. But, alas, COVID halted our Lip Sync Battle, annual Day of Caring, and 35th Anniversary campaign kickoff. Still, there is no better time to partner with United Way — even with social distancing, safe-at-home orders, and large events being canceled.
Consider United Way your philanthropic partner to ensure programs and initiatives continue to be provided to our county’s most critical citizens. The health and human service needs in Robeson County have not disappeared. Domestic violence has increased, parents who have lost a job or been furloughed still need to provide food for families, and moratoriums on evictions and utility bills have ended, leaving many seeking assistance.
We often ask for folks to give their time, talent and treasures. COVID-19 is not allowing many to give their time and talents, volunteering has become difficult with social distancing. Partnering with United Way philanthropically can be accomplished from the safety of your home or workplace.
If you are the owner or plant manager of a major employer in the county, consider running an employee giving campaign. Providing your employees the opportunity to donate through payroll deduction or with a one-time gift ensures a child receives a monthly book through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, virtual learning and activities for the Boy Scouts, terminally ill individuals receive end-of-life care or Robeson Community College students receive scholarships to overcome financial barriers to their success. Implementing an employee giving campaign is not easy, but no one ever said the work to better a community and assisting to lift residents out of poverty ever was.
Small-business owners can partner with United Way to increase the number of education grants to local school teachers. In 2021 United Way will award 12 $500 classroom grants. We hope to increase those numbers in the future, but we depend on our small-business partners willing to invest in our educators.
Self-employed or retired community members can also get in on the action, a donation of any amount makes a world of difference.
United Way has provided $30,000 to local nonprofits and churches to assist with community needs related to COVID-19. As with hurricanes Matthew and Florence, we adjusted our work to the needs of Robeson County. United Way is providing funding through our COVID-19 Community Relief Fund for food boxes, utility assistance, and backpacks full of food for students to take home on the weekend. United Way adapted to better serve the needs of our community during the pandemic.
The need in Robeson County is great. We have been doing our part for 35 years and with your financial assistance we hope to be here lifting up our community for another 35 years.
Please consider making a donation to United Way’s 35th Anniversary Campaign. Contributions are critical to the well-being of our entire community. To find out more about United Way of Robeson County visit unitedwayrobeson.org.