Quotes of the week

September 14, 2020 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“It’s an honor; I’m blessed to receive it. I love North Carolina Central, and I feel like going to that school I learned a lot and I was able to network a lot in that area.”</p> <p>— Fairmont native Marcus Thompson, speaking about being chosen for the North Carolina Central University Office of Alumni Relations’ Forty Under Forty list.</p>

“It’s an honor; I’m blessed to receive it. I love North Carolina Central, and I feel like going to that school I learned a lot and I was able to network a lot in that area.”

— Fairmont native Marcus Thompson, speaking about being chosen for the North Carolina Central University Office of Alumni Relations’ Forty Under Forty list.

<p>“I ask this board once more do not allow, do not allow your personal agendas to affect your duties nor to affect the decisions that you were elected to make on behalf of the students of Robeson County.”</p> <p> — Tyrone Watson, president of the Unified Robeson County NAACP, speaking before the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education voted to fire Superintendent Shanita Wooten. </p>

“I ask this board once more do not allow, do not allow your personal agendas to affect your duties nor to affect the decisions that you were elected to make on behalf of the students of Robeson County.”

— Tyrone Watson, president of the Unified Robeson County NAACP, speaking before the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education voted to fire Superintendent Shanita Wooten.

<p>“It’s been a long time since Rowland has had a canine unit.”</p> <p>— Chief Hubert Graham, speaking about a police canine and canine vehicle being donated to the Rowland Police Department.</p>

“It’s been a long time since Rowland has had a canine unit.”

— Chief Hubert Graham, speaking about a police canine and canine vehicle being donated to the Rowland Police Department.

<p>“Right, wrong or indifferent, we are in the middle of a pandemic.”</p> <p>— Vonta Leach, speaking about the timing of the firing of county public schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten.</p>

“Right, wrong or indifferent, we are in the middle of a pandemic.”

— Vonta Leach, speaking about the timing of the firing of county public schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten.

“It’s an honor; I’m blessed to receive it. I love North Carolina Central, and I feel like going to that school I learned a lot and I was able to network a lot in that area.”

— Fairmont native Marcus Thompson, speaking about being chosen for the North Carolina Central University Office of Alumni Relations’ Forty Under Forty list.

“I ask this board once more do not allow, do not allow your personal agendas to affect your duties nor to affect the decisions that you were elected to make on behalf of the students of Robeson County.”

— Tyrone Watson, president of the Unified Robeson County NAACP, speaking before the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education voted to fire Superintendent Shanita Wooten.

“It’s been a long time since Rowland has had a canine unit.”

— Chief Hubert Graham, speaking about a police canine and canine vehicle being donated to the Rowland Police Department.

“Right, wrong or indifferent, we are in the middle of a pandemic.”

— Vonta Leach, speaking about the timing of the firing of county public schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten.