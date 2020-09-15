Released recording of racial slur use is evidence of race over good of county

Congratulations everyone involved, you’ve given the caring, taxpaying residents of Robeson County another reason to groan in frustration and fear for the well-being of this place they call home.

It seems someone, a “community leader” who should know better, used a racial slur. This fact alone is no reason to be shocked. Even the most intelligent and tolerant among us have said something ugly about someone while under the influence of heated emotion. The problem this time is the utterance was recorded, shared and then broadcast to the world via Facebook.

Side note: One has to wonder why the conversation was recorded and then given to the person who posted it to social media. Was it a “gotcha” exercise? We may never know.

What should be known by all who care is this shared-with-the-world verbal faux pas isn’t good for the county. It has the potential to stunt economic recruitment efforts and to cast Robeson County once more in the light of stereotypical Southern ignorance.

And that should not be tolerated by anyone who wants to see this county advance economically and socially.

Overreaction? Perhaps.

Does this example of racial intolerance, or a verbal blunder, make Robeson County any different than most areas of the United States? Probably not.

But, what it shows anyone who pays attention — particularly any business eyeing the county as a site for a new operation — is Robeson County may not be ready for their attention. And it’s a good bet that part of any business’ research is a scan of the internet to see what is being said in and about the county.

Businesses now will know Robeson County is beset by large population groups slugging it out for political power. Again, this doesn’t make Robeson County radically different from many other counties. But, if you’re a businessperson trying to decide between Robeson and a county with a demonstratively more unified population, which would you chose?

Then there is the image issue.

Such racially charged attitudes, as was heard on the released recording, only play into the perception of the Deep South held by entertainment industry power brokers and intellectual elitists, and people who simply believe they are intellectually superior to everyone not like them. These self-proclaimed guardians of all things marketable and civilized tend to believe natives of the U.S. region south of the Mason-Dixon line are poor, ignorant hicks in need of their guidance and worthy only of their pity.

“Can this be?” you ask. Ask anyone who has spent more than a day or two in the Northeast or on the West Coast mingling with these people. The attitude may not be universal, but it exists.

And the use of racial slurs by the people who are supposed to be leaders in Robeson County doesn’t help the crafting of a better image for Robeson County. What it does is set the county back and inflict a new wound to the collective soul of a population already made weary and frustrated by having watched this sort of thing happen over and over again for decades.

So, leaders, stop it! Learn to share power and work together for the betterment of the county and its people, all its people, or risk being at the political mercy of a population ready and willing to replace you with people who will.