Quotes of the week

<p>“It’s probably the nicest one in the state. I’ve never seen one quite as good. I hope that it helps our firemen train well.”</p> <p>— Sammy Cox, Robeson Community College board of trustees chairman, speaking during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the campus’ new burn building.</p>

<p>“I want to go on the record and say it has nothing to do with racism. It has to do with drainage, that’s a big factor in Lumberton, and lot size.</p> <p>— Lumberton City Councilman Leroy Rising, speaking during debate of a housing development planned for property on Hornets Road, which was voted down.</p>

“It actually behooves me that I can stay on a board that is so [expletive] bias.”

— Fairmont Board of Commissioners member Terry Evans, speaking after casting the lone no vote regarding a conditional use permit request that would clear the way for the placing of a mobile home on property on Pine Street.

“This is a great day for our town. This is exciting news for our citizens.”

— Mayor Edward Henderson, speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony for the town’s new water treatment facility.