Fight over election rules changes shatters hope, sows distrust

The contrast in demeanor couldn’t be more pronounced.
On the one hand we have the reassuring calm displayed recently by the director of the Robeson County Board of Elections. Faced with having to play by a new, and unexpected, set of rules concerning this year’s election she basically set it’s no big deal, and her office was prepared to handle whatever may come.
She also implied that this sort of thing is not unusual in her world. Apparently it has happened regularly, and each time she and her staff adjusted accordingly and did what they had to do in order to facilitate an orderly and impeccable election, or as close as is humanly possible considering the myriad things that can go wrong through the fault of no one and the number of people involved, some of whom, invariably, want to game the system.
Then there is what’s happening in Raleigh. In the Tar Heel State’s capital city fingers of blame and condemnation are being pointed every which way and at whomever the fingers’ owners believe are worthy of being so pointed at, or at whomever they want us to believe is the source of their outrage and, therefore, is to be condemned. Strident voices cry out about unscrupulous deals struck with the intent of stealing an election. The makers of said deal, be it unscrupulous or not, and their defenders shout back, howling that their accusers have been trying to subvert the election process for decades and are resorting to lying and sowing distrust in an attempt to retain power.
For those who don’t know to what the above paragraph refers, it is the recent changes to election rules approved Tuesday by the State Board of Elections. We won’t go into details here. They’ve been recounted, digested, analyzed and opined about in nauseating detail. For more information, go online, or pick up any newspaper in the state printed over the past four days.
The point is we have our local Elections Board director exuding calm during a period of stress and uncertainty that started when the COVID-19 pandemic began six months ago. In contrast we have political leaders, elected and otherwise, adding to our discomfort at a time when all we want is reassuring normalcy.
Let’s be clear: The Robesonian in no way is endorsing one horse or another in this year’s election race. What The Robesonian endorses is a free and fair election in which everyone who wants to can vote and have faith that their vote counts. We endorse the idea that for some people an election process they can trust was a source of hope that, no matter the obstacles and hardships endured since March, all will be well.
For them that hope may well be shattered. The developments in Raleigh have replaced that hope with doubt in the electoral process and distrust of the people who oversee elections and profit from them by gaining elected office.
So whoever wins this November, the party and the candidates, they will be viewed by many voters as illegitimate, as bastards of a rigged game. And nothing they do while holding the reins of power will be viewed with favor.
Unless, the players in this latest political drama can resolve their dispute in a fair, reasonable and lawful manner. Unless, they can provide calm in a stormy season and give people a measure of hope and a reason to have faith in them.