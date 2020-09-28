Quotes of the week

September 28, 2020 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“It is a privilege to have Building 3 named in their honor. Their gift of $100,000 reflects their commitment to students’ success and community service.”</p> <p>— Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, speaking about a building on campus being named in honor of Piedmont Natural Gas.</p>

“It is a privilege to have Building 3 named in their honor. Their gift of $100,000 reflects their commitment to students’ success and community service.”

— Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, speaking about a building on campus being named in honor of Piedmont Natural Gas.

<p>“In what he’s making and what he’s drawing, he’d be losing money. No need in making it if you’re going to pay it all back.”</p> <p>— Fairmont Mayor Charles Townsend, speaking about the resignation of interim Town Manager Ricky Harris.</p>

“In what he’s making and what he’s drawing, he’d be losing money. No need in making it if you’re going to pay it all back.”

— Fairmont Mayor Charles Townsend, speaking about the resignation of interim Town Manager Ricky Harris.

<p>“Honestly, we didn’t know until the last minute. The local Trump coordinator received word yesterday. Didn’t even know the time until just hours before she arrived.”</p> <p>— Phillip Stephens, Robeson County Republican Party chairman, speaking about Lara Trump stopping in Lumberton as part of the Women for Trump tour.</p>

“Honestly, we didn’t know until the last minute. The local Trump coordinator received word yesterday. Didn’t even know the time until just hours before she arrived.”

— Phillip Stephens, Robeson County Republican Party chairman, speaking about Lara Trump stopping in Lumberton as part of the Women for Trump tour.

“It is a privilege to have Building 3 named in their honor. Their gift of $100,000 reflects their commitment to students’ success and community service.”

— Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, speaking about a building on campus being named in honor of Piedmont Natural Gas.

“In what he’s making and what he’s drawing, he’d be losing money. No need in making it if you’re going to pay it all back.”

— Fairmont Mayor Charles Townsend, speaking about the resignation of interim Town Manager Ricky Harris.

“Honestly, we didn’t know until the last minute. The local Trump coordinator received word yesterday. Didn’t even know the time until just hours before she arrived.”

— Phillip Stephens, Robeson County Republican Party chairman, speaking about Lara Trump stopping in Lumberton as part of the Women for Trump tour.

“We’ve pushed it really hard on our Facebook. We’ve been telling everybody we see. It’s been like pulling teeth.”

— Rowland Mayor Michelle Shooter, speaking about town efforts to get more residents to fill out 2020 census forms.