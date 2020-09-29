COVID-19 frustrates children again by stealing Halloween fun

October isn’t here yet, and it’s already looking as if stocking up on Halloween candy will be a waste of time, effort and money.
Why? Because local leaders across Robeson County already are pondering curtailing or cancelling anything that looks like that holiday tradition known as trick-or-treating.
And you can blame COVID-19, again.
It seems Robeson County hasn’t gotten its coronavirus testing positivity rate low enough to safely allow trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities. As a result, the City of Lumberton is planning a drive-through version of its annual Candy Fest; First Baptist Church in Red Springs has canceled its trunk-or-treat event, and Robeson County’s Parks and Recreation Department leaders are considering cancelling all Halloween events.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has gotten in on the act of Halloween fun suppression. It’s list of activities that are too high-risk include indoor fun houses and hayrides.
The county Health Department director is suggesting a subdued trick-or-treat option: Let your kids dress up and take them to participating houses in which people you know live.
Let the fun commence! Of course some parents are going to say, “Why bother?” No matter how much they may long to provide their children with bit of normalcy, some parents will think the director’s option isn’t worth the bother.
And now we reach the salient point: how this affects children.
Young children have suffered greatly because of the pandemic and the restrictions imposed on them and their families as a result of something that wasn’t their fault. First they are told they can’t go out and play with their friends. They are told to avoid contact with their elderly family members. Then they are told they can’t go to school. (For some this is a cause for celebration.)
For six months they have lived in a world made unrecognizable by something many of them don’t understand. Now, a month out, they are being told they may not get to celebrate Halloween, that day when nutrition rules get tossed aside and candy in great quantities is waiting for them to come get it.
What’s next? A ban on all things related to Thanksgiving? Let’s face it, New York City already has made the famous Macy’s parade a virtual-only event. Talk about a waste of time and effort. What’s a parade without people lining the streets to watch it?
Of course, things could change between now and Halloween. The county’s positivity rate could fall to a percentage that clears the way for trick-or-treating and other holiday fun. A COVID-19 vaccine could become widely available. Maybe. But not likely.
But even if either of those possibilities come true, it takes time to organize a good Halloween festival or trick-or-treat event. And the longer it takes for there to materialize an environment safe enough for such an event to happen, the less likely the event will be happen.
So, young Halloween fans will sigh in sadness over another lost chance for fun. They will know frustration because their lives are once more put on hold. They will chafe at the idea that someone, somewhere said it’s unsafe to go out and celebrate the joys of costumes and candy.
Even people who don’t like trick-or-treating will understand their pain, and hope normalcy returns soon for the children’s sake.