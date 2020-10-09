NC lawmakers have chance to work outside government on flood mitigation

Robeson County now has representation on an alliance that supports flood-affected communities across the United States.
The question the above statement should raise among most local residents is a quizzical, “And?”
State Reps. Charles Graham and Brenden Jones are two of 15 N.C. House of Representatives members, Democrat and Republican, who are to now part of the American Flood Coalition. According to the Coalition’s website, the group has more than 200 members from 19 states and has the lofty goal of advancing proactive solutions to the challenges of frequent flooding.
Sounds good, right? Particularly given that since 2016 Robeson County has suffered the not-so-tender mercies of two powerful hurricanes that left much of the county under water.
The question now is what can a coalition that appears to be about 2 1/2 years old and until September 2018 was called the Seawall Coalition really do? Let’s face it, they are dealing with what is perhaps the most powerful and destructive natural force on the planet. If a hurricane decides to visit, there’s precious little anyone can do except secure everything and get out of the way. For proof of that statement, ask the people of Louisiana. They’re getting hammered by a major hurricane for the second time in less than two months.
Now if the members of the alliance are talking policies and programs that can mitigate damage or make recovery efforts faster and more efficient, that’s different, and we can say, “God bless you and good luck!”
The alliance may need all the good luck it can get because they just enlisted politicians, and not just from North Carolina. It can be hard to get people from different political parties to agree on any major issue — and floods and hurricanes are major issues. But, if anything can unify politicians long enough to shape meaningful policy, it’s natural disasters.
Granted, the Coalition may want the politicians to only share their experiences and offer suggestions on how to deal with hurricanes before and after they make landfall, and with the floodwaters they leave behind. If this is true politics shouldn’t be a factor and something good may come out of the politicians’ work with the Coalition.
There is also the possibility that the Coalition wants the politicians’ involvement in part to cultivate contacts who can help the nonprofit alliance, for lack of a better word, sell whatever policies that are developed to state governments. And, there’s nothing nefarious about that, particularly if the Coalition’s efforts result in workable plans to mitigate flooding damage and to help victims of hurricanes and floods.
Graham has said he plans to consult with constituents, inside and outside local government, about “how to address our needs and provide a voice on the pressing issues in our county.”
So, if the representative asks for input, give it to him. The more knowledge and information he can take to the Coalition the better equipped he will be to help shape policies that will benefit Robeson County.
In the meantime, local leaders can best help the people of Robeson County by working together to craft flood mitigation policies and programs that can be implemented locally. Rarely are we best served by waiting on someone else to something for us.