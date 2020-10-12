— Emily Locklear, executive director of Southeastern Family Violence Center, speaking about being ready to help victims of domestic violence.

“My whole goal with Domestic Violence Awareness Month (October) is to let individuals in our community know that we are here.”

— Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn, speaking about the town accruing more than $1,034,000 in cash reserves over the past month.

“The finances of the Town of Red Springs are getting nothing but better and stronger from day to day.”

— Roger Oxendine, Robeson County Board of Commissioners member, speaking about the late Commissioner Raymond Cummings being awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

“This was well and good, well-deserving. But, you know, being as a Robesonian, it’s a shame that you don’t give people their roses when they are able to appreciate them.”

“This was well and good, well-deserving. But, you know, being as a Robesonian, it’s a shame that you don’t give people their roses when they are able to appreciate them.”

— Roger Oxendine, Robeson County Board of Commissioners member, speaking about the late Commissioner Raymond Cummings being awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

“The finances of the Town of Red Springs are getting nothing but better and stronger from day to day.”

— Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn, speaking about the town accruing more than $1,034,000 in cash reserves over the past month.

“When people obtain employment, pay taxes and care for their families, it is a win for not only themselves, but our community. I have always said it is better for someone to work to pay taxes than for our taxpayer dollars to pay for them.”

— Robeson County District Attorney Matthew Scott, speaking about the recently launched Partners Aligned to Cultivate Talent program.

“My whole goal with Domestic Violence Awareness Month (October) is to let individuals in our community know that we are here.”

— Emily Locklear, executive director of Southeastern Family Violence Center, speaking about being ready to help victims of domestic violence.