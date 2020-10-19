Quotes of the week

October 19, 2020 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“Its been a great ride. I feel like it’s time for me to move on.”</p> <p>— Sammy Cox Jr., speaking about his resignation from the post of Robeson Community College board of trustees chairman.</p>

“Its been a great ride. I feel like it’s time for me to move on.”

— Sammy Cox Jr., speaking about his resignation from the post of Robeson Community College board of trustees chairman.

<p>“I had one person who contacted me, and she said ‘If we can get food through a window why can’t we hand out candy to kids?’ I said ‘I’ll bring it up to the board and we’ll see.’”</p> <p>— Rowland Mayor Michelle Shooter, speaking before the town’s Board of Commissioners rejected the idea of a town Halloween trunk or treat event.</p>

“I had one person who contacted me, and she said ‘If we can get food through a window why can’t we hand out candy to kids?’ I said ‘I’ll bring it up to the board and we’ll see.’”

— Rowland Mayor Michelle Shooter, speaking before the town’s Board of Commissioners rejected the idea of a town Halloween trunk or treat event.

<p>“I just want to let the public know that during this uncertain time, it is paramount that we take care of our youth, and this coat drive is Maxton’s way of doing that.”</p> <p>— Maxton police Chief Na’Shayla Nelson, speaking about the department’s effort to collect and distribute winter coats for children.</p>

“I just want to let the public know that during this uncertain time, it is paramount that we take care of our youth, and this coat drive is Maxton’s way of doing that.”

— Maxton police Chief Na’Shayla Nelson, speaking about the department’s effort to collect and distribute winter coats for children.

<p>“Yes, we were slammed this morning.”</p> <p>— Robeson County Board of Elections Director Tina Bledsoe, speaking about the heavy voter turnout on the first day of early voting.</p>

“Yes, we were slammed this morning.”

— Robeson County Board of Elections Director Tina Bledsoe, speaking about the heavy voter turnout on the first day of early voting.

“Its been a great ride. I feel like it’s time for me to move on.”

— Sammy Cox Jr., speaking about his resignation from the post of Robeson Community College board of trustees chairman.

“I had one person who contacted me, and she said ‘If we can get food through a window why can’t we hand out candy to kids?’ I said ‘I’ll bring it up to the board and we’ll see.’”

— Rowland Mayor Michelle Shooter, speaking before the town’s Board of Commissioners rejected the idea of a town Halloween trunk or treat event.

“I just want to let the public know that during this uncertain time, it is paramount that we take care of our youth, and this coat drive is Maxton’s way of doing that.”

— Maxton police Chief Na’Shayla Nelson, speaking about the department’s effort to collect and distribute winter coats for children.

“Yes, we were slammed this morning.”

— Robeson County Board of Elections Director Tina Bledsoe, speaking about the heavy voter turnout on the first day of early voting.