Turnout by voters in rural America may decide election

Donald Trump, Jr. visited Jack Leggett Farms in Rowland this past week. It’s an area of the county that rarely feels love from high-ranking politicos. But if you want to seek out rural America, you’ll find it there, with hardworking families of every race far removed from the trappings of urban sprawl. Most families in rural America work side by side, caring less about politics and more about making an honest living in the countryside. They survive not because of government policy or who is in power but in spite of it.
The visit was part of “Operation Make America Great Again” events across the nation highlighting rural America and local industry such as farming.
Don Jr. recently visited Pembroke and Allen Brother’s Hunting preserve just across the line in Bladen County. Just weeks before the latest Don Jr. visit, Laura Trump visited Lumberton, accompanied by Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, better known as Diamond & Silk, who are African American political activists. They were touring in a pink Women for Trump motorcade, making a sweep of their own.
The area is getting quite a bit of attention.
County Republican officials were interviewed recently for a documentary that aired on SKY News in the United Kingdom. Washington, D.C., reporter Kevin Frey aired a segment featuring Robeson County in the upcoming election. Dan Allott, formerly with the Washington Examiner, published a book with a section on Robeson County this month. Politico Magazine headlined a local quote that we were thinking landslide for the president regarding the upcoming election.
Why all this media attention in a once overlooked rural county?
Recall we’ve opined quite a bit that if Robeson County ever became a swing county rather than a solid Democratic county this would happen. It’s coming to fruition, and a turning point as clear distinctions are being seen between the political party platforms. Republicans and Democrats once shared the same values and only disagreed on how to achieve common goals.
For example, it was liberal Democrats who were marching for freedom of speech at Berkeley during the 1960s, saying they may disagree with your speech but they’d fight for your right to say it. Liberal Democrats were making patriotic movies during the 1950s and weren’t in favor of illegal immigration. Conservative and liberals actually agreed quite a bit.
More recently there is a huge divide represented by protesters in big cities. Burning American flags, destroying property and attacking those who disagree with them have recently highlighted this divergence.
Rural America understands that things work best when policymakers work together. It’s OK to disagree over solutions. But allowing the left wing of the Democratic party to transform common values is problematic. Big-city protesters have a leftward vision that rural America doesn’t completely share.
Republicans must demonstrate to liberals that they now have more in common with conservatives than the Marxist left-wingers that are making noise. Shutting down speech with which they disagree and hating America is not a winner for most Americans, liberal or conservative. Republicans must find a way to welcome liberals to the conservative cause now that Democratic values have changed. We’ll call it something different, like Americans versus Marxists rather than liberals versus conservatives.
The point is this election is no longer about Democrats versus Republicans. It’s about socialist architects who think America is bad versus those who think America, despite all its faults, is a force for good.
Absentee ballots recently favored Democrats, but not in the numbers they expected. Now Democrats are pushing early voting. There was also a statewide trend of Republican registration that outpaced both Democrat and unaffiliated registration. In Robeson County, members of conservative demographics are turning out in record numbers. There may be red wave coming.
Rural America may decide this election. It is in the countryside, where Democrats and Republicans see more eye to eye. It’s rural American turnout our country needs.
Phillip Stephens is chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party.