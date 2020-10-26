Quotes of the week

October 26, 2020 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“I want Miss Tammy to send a letter to the beaver guy.”</p> <p>— Roger Oxendine, Robeson County Board of Commissioners member, speaking about addressing flooding problems caused by beaver dams.</p>

<p>“We do not expect changes to provider/patient relationships.”</p> <p>— Joann Anderson, Southeastern Health president and CEO, speaking about the health-care provider’s intent to enter into a long-term comprehensive Management Services Agreement with the UNC Health system.</p>

<p>“We’ve talked about that for several years. We plan to have a construction (committee) meeting to discuss how to use the money.”</p> <p>— Loistine DeFreece, interim superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County, speaking about the school district being awarded a $15 million grant to be used to build a Career and Technology Center.</p>

<p>“When I’m reelected I will sign the Lumbee Recognition Act.”</p> <p>— President Donald Trump, speaking about federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe during a rally at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.</p>

