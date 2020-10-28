Partisan attacks against Chancellor Cummings masquerade as concerns for well-being of campus

On Monday of this week I saw something at the campus of The University of North Carolina Pembroke that I had never seen: a protest. My first reaction was of intrigue. Who were these students and what did they want? I saw flags that represented LGBTQ groups, signs that said, “Bigotry has no place here!”, and a smattering of unmasked students that saw this as an opportunity to take a break from class. Based purely on the chants and decorations of the crowd, I assumed that somebody had committed a felony against the politically correct. It seemed like somebody in UNCP’s administration had perpetrated a thoughtcrime.
Not long after seeing this protest in front of Lumbee Hall, I received an email from the student body president of UNCP. It was a lengthy letter that read like a manifesto of the mob that formed on campus. I expected words of encouragement and support from the student body president. I expected a vague notion about inclusivity, tolerance and the freedom of expression. Certainly, the letter from the SGA president did exactly that. In it she claimed that the primary goal of the university was “… to maintain a safe, and healthy environment on campus, and to appreciate the diversity and respect for the dignity and worth of every individual.” What she said next seemed to be at odds with the chants and banners I had seen in front of Lumbee Hall. She said the reason that students were angry, and protesting was because Chancellor Robin Cummings attended a rally without wearing a mask. The student body president of UNCP shifted the narrative of the protest away from one of politics to one that Chancellor Cummings endangered the students at the school. She was upset with his seeming lack of concern for the safety and well-being of the university.
However, there is a discord between the SGA president’s letter and the growing group of protesters that are demanding Chancellor Cummings’ resignation. Whereas the protesters and other UNCP alumni are demanding his resignation on account of his tacit support for an “openly fascist president,” UNCP’s student body president has sought to reframe the narrative around a notion that Chancellor Cummings endangered the lives of his students and community by attending a rally in support of Lumbee tribal recognition. This notion is patently false. The protesters’ criticism of Chancellor Cummings is at odds with the SGA president’s stated purpose of the protest. They do not want his apology for endangering the campus. They want his resignation for supporting a political candidate they oppose.
This exact scenario has been reenacted on college campuses nationwide recently: an educated, successful collegiate leader is opposed by a mob that opposes his politics. Protesters then reframe the narrative to make it appear that the professor is bigoted, hypocritical, or seeks to harm his students. It is rank dishonesty, and Robeson County should not succumb to such attacks.
Chancellor Cummings has lived an extraordinary life by any reasonable measure. He is proudly from the town of Pembroke. He became a successful heart surgeon and now, for the last five years, helped grow The University of North Carolina at Pembroke into a powerhouse of a university. Chancellor Cummings is the best that Robeson County has to offer. It would be a great tragedy should our hometown university lose such a fine leader because of partisan attacks masquerading as concern for campus well-being.
Joseph Lewis recently graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke with a degree in Spanish and is continuing his studies there to receive an MBA.