The people must take back power being abused by leaders

Four more days and it’s over. We’ll know who will be president, who will be governor of North Carolina and who will fill the local offices that were up for election.

What’s even more worthy of a long sigh of relief from so many weary people is an end to annoying robocalls asking us to participate in surveys; no more political ads texted to our cell phones; no more people coming to our doors conducting surveys, urging us to vote, or advocating for a candidate; and no more talking heads on television and social media droning on about who’s leading in the polls or losing their minds over the antics of one candidate or another.

It will be over after Nov. 3, Election Day, and we can all relax and wash off the emotional dust raised during what has been a long, contentious, and often vicious election season.

Sadly, this is not the case.

Listen carefully and you might hear the despairing wails of people who have reached the end of their patience and endurance for all things political.

It won’t be over in North Carolina because the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a rule change made Sept. 22 by the State Board of Elections to allow mail-in absentee ballots be counted if they are postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 12, six days later than what was contained in law approved by the N.C. General Assembly. This means that nothing will be settled until the last absentee ballot is counted.

Granted, this was true before the State Elections Board changed the rule. But, nine days is a far cry from three. And the ballots received during the three-day window rarely altered election results. But, a lot of ballots can be received over nine days, and a lot of close races could be affected.

True, the point is to count every vote; those cast in person during an early voting period that started Oct. 15 and ended Saturday or on Election Day, and those cast by mail during a process that started a month ago.

So be it. But is it so hard to understand why so many people are tired of it all? Yes, elections are important. Yes, voting is important, and every vote should count. Yes, a lot of voters who were suspicious of the process before 2020 began have another reason to distrust our state’s election machine and our leaders.

How is it a board of people not elected by the people is able to change rules set in state law without consulting or getting the General Assembly’s approval? Does this mean that going forward other nonelected state panels can change laws for no other reason than they’re inconvenient?

We the people will just have to wait and see, and hope we haven’t witnessed an act of political corruption, haven’t been presented evidence suggesting our state government is inhabited by a clique the members of which are driven by the desire to amass power.

We the people need to take back the power we surrendered in small doses to politicians and bureaucrats over the years when we had more faith in the system and our leaders.

Remember what 19th century Catholic historian John Dalberg-Acton said, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Take back the power, people. Shout loud and long. Attend meetings of governing boards. Watch, listen, ask questions, and demand answers when necessary.

The place to start taking back the power is in the voting booth.