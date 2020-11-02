Quotes of the week

<p>“That was the sweetest thing of them all. We couldn’t have pulled it off without having all of those agencies here.”</p> <p>— Lumberton police Chief Mike McNeill, speaking about the collaboration among law enforcement agencies during President Donald Trump’s Oct. 24 rally at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.</p>

<p>“Hitting 100 is more of an eye-catching moment. The message of masking, distancing and sanitizing has been said for seven months. If someone isn’t doing it, it isn’t because they don’t know better, it’s because they do not want to.”</p> <p>— Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Department director, speaking about the number of deaths related to COVID-19 topping 100.</p>

<p>“We want to try to saturate our county with our message that we’ve been talking about since we started in 2018.”</p> <p>— Grady Hunt, Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force chairman, speaking about the task force launching a social media campaign that encourages motorists to drive safer.</p>

<p>“COVID-19 has taken much from us. However, we refuse to allow it take the joy and spirit of Christmas from our children.”</p> <p>— Anthony Dial, Robeson County Department of Social Services Child Support program manager, speaking about the 2020 Empty Stocking campaign.</p>

