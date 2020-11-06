Tuesday’s election may have spawned new political era in Robeson County

The voting results from Robeson County as reported the night of and the day after Tuesday’s general election raise interesting questions and a thought-worthy possibility.

But before we venture down this intellectual path let’s restate the oft-declared disclaimer: All election results in North Carolina have yet to be certified and are unofficial.

Regardless, of interest is the fact that the majority of Robeson County voters voted for a Republican presidential candidate for a second time, the first time was in 2016. This fact could be dismissed as an election blip, a happy accident for the GOP.

The evidence from Tuesday suggests something has happened that political observers and activists should take seriously. Fact: A majority of county voters backed GOP candidates up and down the ballot. Fact: The voters in Robeson County Board of Commissioners District 3 chose a Republican candidate over the man who has occupied the seat since 2006.

Why did District 3 voters do this? We may never know. They simply may have wanted a change in representation.

It could be more complicated than that.

The District 3 voters may have become disillusioned with Democratic policies and practices. After witnessing the economic resurgence, pre-pandemic, President Donald Trump and his GOP allies brought to the nation they may have decided to give a Republican a try, hoping to see similar pro-economic growth ideas brought to the Board of Commissioners.

A similar thought process may be the reason voters countywide backed GOP candidates running for offices in the nation’s capital, in Raleigh and in Robeson County.

We can only speculate.

The interesting possibility raised by the results from Tuesday’s election is that Robeson County is seeing the birth of a legitimate two-party system. The evidence strongly suggests the local Democratic Party’s stranglehold on local governance is weakening.

The leader of the local Democratic Party, not surprisingly, decried the election results, particularly the sitting commissioner’s apparent defeat. The chairman of the county’s Republican Party expressed glee at the success of GOP candidates up and down the ballot. He also spoke of how the election outcomes point to the growing strength and influence of the Republican Party in Robeson County.

If our county is seeing a political evolution, we can only hope it spawns a healthy collaboration between the parties that benefits all residents.

The key word in the above sentence is “healthy,” meaning in this case civil and cooperative.

For four years Robeson County residents have watched politicians in Raleigh and Washington, D.C. — particularly in D.C. — insult, attack and fight each other, sometimes for no more obvious reason than the person or people being insulted, attacked and fought are in the other party.

It was an embarrassing and maddening show that produced little else than headlines in the news and disgust in voters across the nation. If anyone bothers to ask they probably would learn that Robeson County residents don’t want political dysfunction. They definitely don’t deserve it.

What they want and deserve are leaders who can get along and work together for the betterment of the county and its people.

And if they don’t get that, well, they can express their dissatisfaction during the next election.