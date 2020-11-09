— Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings, speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 1 of a project to improve the streetscape along Union Chapel Road.

“What you see here today, in a very short time, will be a total transformation in the Town of Pembroke that’s gonna take place immediately.”

“This was a new district for me and I had to, in a short period of time, introduce myself to some folks that were not familiar with me.”

— Interim Superintendent Loistine DeFreece, speaking on the day the school board approved a re-entry plan for students in pre-kindergarten through grade three.

“We have been tweaking the Public Schools of Robeson County’s re-entry plan, and we understand that to open school safely, it is crucial that we take the necessary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

— Rep. Charles Graham, speaking about winning re-election to the N.C. House District 47 seat.

“The Democratic county, I guess, isn’t a Democratic county anymore. Yesterday has shown what we’ve come to, and I hate that it’s happened this way but people have a trend and they do what they want to do.”

— Pearlean Revels, chair of the Robeson County Democratic Party, speaking about Republican Party gains during the Nov. 3 general election.

