We can thank COVID-19 for holidays that are a little less merry and bright

It was back in the 20th century that I was once asked to leave a bar. Well, encouraged strongly might be a more apt description. OK, lifted up by the shirt collar and carried out by a Lou Ferrigno look-alike is the truth.

The details of my early exit don’t matter, but let’s just say it was a case of mistaken identity. I should note that I have gone to a bar thousands of times since I turned 18, the age of admittance in 1975, and Atlanta remains the only time I was tossed.

On Wednesday I was tossed from a “lounge,” which is actually a message board that is privately run and frequented by fans of Tar Heel sports. This board offers a political forum for those who don’t want to talk about, let’s say, UNC’s 48-21 win over N.C. State. It has devolved into a virtual watering hole for UNC graduates who are what I would call the Looney Left. They are rare in these here parts.

I can hear some of you recalling Sen. Jesse Helms’ suggestion, which was to build a fence around Chapel Hill and call it a zoo. There are undeniably plenty of alumni of the state’s flagship university and one of the nation’s premier institutions of learning who prefer China’s way of governance to our own democracy. I suspect some burn buildings in their spare time, which is why I once asked for an Antifa roll call. They didn’t like that either.

I am here to tell you that not all graduates of UNC want an America makeover. Some of us, and you know many, are just good old boys who appreciate all those cool freedoms provided in the Constitution, such as speech, worship, assembly, the right to bear arms, and don’t want them taken away.

But on this forum, I am called different things, some of which would have to appear in this newspaper as (expletive deleted.) Monster is my all-time favorite, but more recently the board has declared that I am mentally ill. My father is a retired psychiatrist and my sister Margaret a practicing psychologist and neither has mentioned it.

During 24 years as editor of this newspaper, my skin grew a layer every day, so I seldom respond in kind. But the moderators have asked me to take a two-week sabbatical, ignoring my repeated questions to explain what I did wrong. I have the emails. My case is in the early stages of the appellate process, but I don’t expect any relief.

The good news is I anticipate about 10 additional minutes a day for good deeds.

The sabbatical suggestion came after I started a thread called “Tony Bobulinkski” in which I asked if anyone was watching his interview on Fox News, which triggered them, prompting a meltdown. I also declared him credible, although I never said I believed Joe Biden did anything wrong, just that I was convinced the meetings had taken place. If you saw the interview, you believe that as well.

Here is the link if you are interested — https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/board/106149/Contents/tony-bobulinkski-153744171/?page=10

I have not commented since Wednesday, but the thread has doubled in length to 10 pages despite a moderator’s promise to lock it and end the name-calling to which I have been told not to respond. I recognize that the silencing by a private forum of a single dissenting voice who is outnumbered by hundreds does not earn me an invite from Tucker Carlson — and isn’t a threat to the democracy.

But I will tell you what is a threat to the democracy, and that is when the mainstream media are willing to collude and ignore a story such as Bobulinski’s. The media’s complicity in this election with the Biden campaign was long ago established, and no longer can be questioned.

Journalists are duty bound to hustle in the direction of smoke and provide clarity, but in this instance sit silently — propped up by social platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which grows the problem in ways that cannot be measured.

I began this on a light note, but will end it darkly: When our national media is unwilling to use sunshine to disinfect, and instead finds itself in bed with a presidential candidate on the eve of an election that will decide the direction of this country, then we are rounding a corner that will lead us to an America that is not recognizable. Our democracy is tethered to the media’s willingness to perform its watchdog role.

Saying all of this does not make me a Trumper. It makes me willing to say out loud what everyone who is even a little bit aware knows, and that the media has picked a team.

Not since 1861 has our republic been more at risk.