We can thank COVID-19 for holidays that are a little less merry and bright

Apparently, COVID-19 is going for the holiday sweep in Robeson County, and perhaps the entire state of North Carolina. The coronavirus has squashed every holiday since the lockdown began in March, and now it’s putting the kibosh on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Regarding Christmas, Lumberton’s annual parade has been canceled.
This may not be news to some, particularly the businesses that help make the holiday event happen. But for the people who didn’t know, here’s your gift of more depressing pandemic-related information.
For the seasonal cynics among us — You know them as people who hold the reasons behind the two major holidays near and dear to their hearts, but long ago grew weary of enduring the commercial hype that leads up to Christmas — a cancelled parade is nothing to cry about. But, even the most cynical can feel bad for the children who like the floats and the music, and watch with joy and excitement as Santa Claus rides by with a wave and a hearty “Ho, ho, ho!”
In the meantime, local residents could fill the holiday void by decorating their homes so others can ride by and enjoy the displays. Just a thought.
To be sure, we can’t fault the people who canceled the mobile holiday celebration. They were erring on the side of caution in a county that continues to record double-digit virus positivity levels. And one can believe they were getting advice from public health officials.
But after eight months of lockdown, it’s understandable if more and more people are asking, “When can we have our lives back?”
“We must adhere to the science!”
So sayeth disciples of such scientific agencies as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But what science should we believe?
The CDC has been accused of taking millions of dollars a year from Big Pharma; $14 million in 2014, according to published reports and a petition asking CDC leaders to explain this. For proof, check out the CDC Foundation’s donors list. You’ll see the names of many companies connected to the pharmaceutical industry.
If claims of Big Pharma influence over the CDC are true, one would be justified in viewing the federal agency’s “science” with a jaundiced eye. Can we not question its data when they’re supported by companies that might prefer we go on fearing a deadly and spreading virus, and having us on the financial hook for medicines to treat COVID-19 for as long as possible?
Flying in the face of the doom and gloom numbers reported by some “health experts” is data from the COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer organization launched from the news magazine The Atlantic and dedicated to collecting and publishing the data required to understand the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. According to the organization, North Carolina’s Rt, a key measure of how fast the virus is growing, was at 0.98 as of 11:10 a.m. Monday and at 0.95 as of 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.
For all of you scratching your head, an Rt under 1.0 means the virus will stop spreading.
So, pick your pandemic poison. Do we believe the virus continues to spread rapidly in North Carolina? Or do we believe the COVID-19 rampage is nearing an end?
When it comes to Thanksgiving and Christmas, these probably are moot questions. The public health powers that be may have decided already that it’s not safe to celebrate outside or in large family groups.