Quotes of the week

November 16, 2020 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“After much consideration, a decision has been made to cancel the Lumberton Christmas Parade for the safety of the community.”</p> <p>— Cindy Kern, Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, speaking about canceling the parade because of health concerns related to COVID-19.</p>

“After much consideration, a decision has been made to cancel the Lumberton Christmas Parade for the safety of the community.”

— Cindy Kern, Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, speaking about canceling the parade because of health concerns related to COVID-19.

<p>“It’s gonna be a mess if we don’t keep these seats filled.”</p> <p>— Rowland Town Attorney Rob Price, speaking about the need to fill the Board of Commissioners seat left vacant by the death of Marvin Shooter.</p>

“It’s gonna be a mess if we don’t keep these seats filled.”

— Rowland Town Attorney Rob Price, speaking about the need to fill the Board of Commissioners seat left vacant by the death of Marvin Shooter.

<p>“So they narrowed it down. They’re going to interview six people.”</p> <p>— Jenny Larson, Fairmont town clerk and finance director, speaking about the Board of Commissioners narrowing the search for a new town manager.</p>

“So they narrowed it down. They’re going to interview six people.”

— Jenny Larson, Fairmont town clerk and finance director, speaking about the Board of Commissioners narrowing the search for a new town manager.

<p>“The Adult Drug Treatment Court Program will be an extension of our office’s DWI Treatment Court, but this new funding will allow us to expand our focus from adults struggling with alcoholism to those who abuse a variety of controlled substances.”</p> <p>— Matt Scott, Robeson County district attorney, speaking about receiving funding for an Adult Drug Treatment Court program.</p>

“The Adult Drug Treatment Court Program will be an extension of our office’s DWI Treatment Court, but this new funding will allow us to expand our focus from adults struggling with alcoholism to those who abuse a variety of controlled substances.”

— Matt Scott, Robeson County district attorney, speaking about receiving funding for an Adult Drug Treatment Court program.

